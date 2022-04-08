Energia All-Ireland League preview

The order of the chasing pack behind Clontarf will be confirmed today as Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A's final round is sure to bring high drama to Lakelands Park, Temple Hill and Dooradoyle.

The Cork Constitution-Lansdowne match is undoubtedly drawing the most attention in the top flight, as reigning champions Con try to extend their enviable run of semi-final appearances which stretches back to 2016.

Reversing their 16-11 round one defeat to Lansdowne is their goal, with fourth-placed Con currently holding a two-point lead over Dublin University. Lansdowne still have plenty to play for, but Terenure College have their noses in front for second place.

For the trip to Leeside, Clive Ross steps up as Lansdowne's captain in the absence of Jack O'Sullivan. Ireland Under-20 prop Oisin Michel joins Jamie Kavanagh and Greg McGrath in a new-look front row, with Jack Matthews partnering Charlie Tector at half-back.

Terenure make four changes for their final round clash with UCC at Lakelands, chasing a closing win to seal a home semi-final. Andy Keating and Conall Boomer return up front, the latter deputising at number 8 for Jordan Coghlan.

Caolan Dooley, who had a 20-point cameo off the bench against Lansdowne, and James Thornton are added to the Terenure back-line. Sean Skehan's men ran out 37-13 bonus point winners when they visited UCC at the start of the season.

UCC, who are gearing up for the relegation play-off, are much-changed, bringing Timothy Duggan and Matthew Bowen back in on the wings. Rory Duggan, Alan McDonald, David O'Halloran and Richard Thompson all come into the tight five.

Dublin University's play-off hopes rest on getting a result away to Garryowen and hoping that Lansdowne can do them a favour in Cork. Trinity make the trip in confident mood after last week's 34-27 Colours triumph over UCD.