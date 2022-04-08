Beibhinn Parsons handed a start as Ireland ring the changes for Italian test

Ireland have lost both their games in the TikTok Women's Six Nations with coach Greg McWilliams making six changes to his squad for Sunday's game against Italy
Beibhinn Parsons handed a start as Ireland ring the changes for Italian test

Beibhinn Parsons

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 13:13
Colm O’Connor

Ireland coach Greg McWilliams has made six changes to the squad for Sunday's TikTok Women's Six Nations clash against Italy at Musgrave Park.

McWilliams has made four alterations to his starting XV from last weekend's defeat in France, with Beibhinn Parsons, Kathryn Dane, Christy Haney and Hannah O'Connor all promoted to starting positions, while 19-year-old back row Aoife Wafer is in line for her Ireland debut off the bench. With Parsons named to start on the left wing, Lucy Mulhall switches to full-back and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe continues on the right wing. Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood are retained in midfield, with Dane coming into at scrum-half to partner Nicole Cronin in the half-backs.

Having made her debut off the bench last week, Haney is rewarded for an impactful performance with a first start in the front row alongside Linda Djougang and Neve Jones. Captain Nichola Fryday and Sam Monaghan continue their second row partnership, with O'Connor drafted in at number eight. Dorothy Wall is named to start at blindside and Edel McMahon at openside.

McWilliams said: "We have challenged the players to take their opportunities and we're trying to increase competition across the board, which is a really healthy thing to have within your squad. The players coming into the team this week have worked hard and earned their chance, so we're looking forward to seeing how they react and perform."

Sunday's match is live on RTÉ2 and the BBC iPlayer.

IRELAND: Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster); Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster); Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster); Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster); Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster); Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster); Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster); Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster); Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster); Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht); Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster); Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby); Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster).

Replacements: Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster); Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster); Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster); Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster); Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster); Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht); Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster); Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster).

