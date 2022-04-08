Beibhinn Parsons handed a start as Ireland ring the changes for Italian test

Ireland coach Greg McWilliams has made six changes to the squad for Sunday's TikTok Women's Six Nations clash against Italy at Musgrave Park.

McWilliams has made four alterations to his starting XV from last weekend's defeat in France, with Beibhinn Parsons, Kathryn Dane, Christy Haney and Hannah O'Connor all promoted to starting positions, while 19-year-old back row Aoife Wafer is in line for her Ireland debut off the bench. With Parsons named to start on the left wing, Lucy Mulhall switches to full-back and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe continues on the right wing. Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood are retained in midfield, with Dane coming into at scrum-half to partner Nicole Cronin in the half-backs.