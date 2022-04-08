Mack Hansen: All the pressure is on Leinster

Pick apart today's game in the Sportsground and it’s hard not to scratch your head and wonder how exactly Connacht can win. Not least over the two legs.

Mack Hansen prefers to look at this round of 16 Heineken Champions Cup tie another way. The Ireland winger doesn’t seem to understand how Connacht can lose.

“We know we're probably seen as underdogs,” he said this week.

“We’re not gonna really treat it like that. We're just going to play another game of rugby. As I said all week, the pressure is all on them, there is no pressure on us at all.

“We just have got to go out and play our game, which is fantastic. Those blokes, to be honest, they should probably be shitting themselves a little bit with the expectation they're just going to roll us. That's perfect for us.

“Hopefully the occasion can get to them while they are here.”

Connacht have added an extra 2,000 onto the capacity of their idiosyncratic home ground but Leinster are bursting with players who have been there and done that all over Planet Rugby for both club and country. This won't be beyond their comfort zone.

Hansen acknowledges as much. His Ireland duties in the recent Six Nations afforded him a close-up as to just how capable Leinster’s front-liners are but he has every confidence that Connacht can make life as miserable as the weather that so often batters the Sportsground.

“We're not easy beats at all,” said the man from Canberra.

Hansen took to international rugby like a duck to water but that was on the back of an impressive, if slim, body of work with Connacht for whom he has been exceptional since making the switch from Down Under last summer.

Six tries in ten appearances make for the obvious headline but he has gained almost 1,000 metres in that time, beaten 48 defenders and rolled up his sleeves with 36 tackles as well. Those are all impressive numbers.

The temptation ahead of games like these is to speculate that Connacht will be looking to a player of his quality and x-factor to produce the moments that make the improbable possible but Hansen knows it doesn’t work quite like that.

“It is definitely going to be a team effort. It’s not going to come down to me at all. To beat Leinster you can’t go off on one on your own, you’ve got to gel as a team so we have been working really hard on it this week.”

He spoke eloquently during the Six Nations about what it meant to him and to his family to represent Ireland and there is just as much pride and sense of responsibility now as he dons another shade of green for the province’s biggest ever game.

“It means everything. They took a chance on me to bring me over here and pick me the first round as well when I’d had a couple injuries leading up and it probably made more sense to go elsewhere. They've put a lot of faith in me and a lot of trust.

“I just want to do everything I can to repay them. I wouldn't be here without Connacht at all so it means everything and I couldn't be happier to be at this club and be playing with the players I am playing with. Yeah, I love it here, it's been great.”