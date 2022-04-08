Leo Cullen guarding against Leinster complacency versus Connacht

You have to feel for Connacht. It took 16 years just to make into the European Cup and another decade to squeeze past the pool stage. Now they find their ambitions of writing another new chapter diluted by the fact that they will have to face Leinster, four-time champions, not once but twice in this round of 16 tie.

Harlequins, Biarritz, Toulouse, Wasps, Montpellier, Gloucester and Stade Francais have all come up short in Galway in this tournament. Should Leinster join that club this evening then they still have the chance to make up for it in the Aviva Stadium in seven days’ time.

Any underdog can have its day, but back-to-back?

The hosts will undoubtedly have plenty going for them here. Not just a first ever knockout game in front of a Sportsground with a capacity bumped up by 2,000 for the occasion, but with six of their matchday 23 having spent time in the Leinster system before migrating west as well.

Motivation abounds for them although Leo Cullen would argue that Connacht can’t corner the market on raw emotion.

The Leinster head coach has referenced the disappointment of last season’s semi-final loss to La Rochelle and the blow they had to absorb this time around when Covid cost them a trip to Montpellier and five potential match points to boot.

The trick with emotion is to balance it with execution.

"Definitely,” Cullen said. “You have to be very respectful of it as long as the emotion is channelled in the right way. That's the challenge for teams that rely purely on emotion, to deliver accuracy with your gameplan. For us, that's what we're trying to work on really, trying to get the balance right.”

Complacency is like a virus in that it can spread easily, and with devastating effects. Cullen is adamant that it won’t be an issue and he spoke of the minutiae that can win or lose games like this. A scrum penalty here, a missed ruck there.

It’s ten years since the Leinster side he captained outlasted Clermont Auvergne in a semi-final for the ages in Bordeaux but only after Wesley Fofana knocked on over the try line right at the death.

“It’s making sure we get all those bits right in these knockout games because you never know what might come back to haunt you. These things stay in your mind for a long, long time.” More recent warnings stick with him too.

The Leinster boss recalled how Ulster's inaccuracies were gobbled up by Andy Friend's men when the sides met at the Aviva Stadium in October and the northern province came up 25 points short.

Connacht have ebbed and flowed all season, sometimes in the one game, and never more so than when Leicester visited back in January. The home team trailed by ten points, scored 28 without reply and then lost by the bare minimum.

Leinster may have won at a canter in the URC at this same venue two weeks ago but Connacht made life uncomfortable for long spells in the first-half despite going down to 14 men after just two minutes.

The weather looks as if it may actually behave itself today so the prospects of a similarly frenetic pace is in the offing even if it is probably in the visitors’ interests to keep things tight and minimise the risk of anything that can give oxygen to the Clan Terrace.

Ross Byrne has been exemplary for Leinster this season but Johnny Sexton’s return offers the promise of even greater control and certainty while the other half-dozen changes from last week’s win away to Munster should all make them an even stronger unit.

If Leinster look light anywhere then it is at second row where they are without the injured James Ryan and Ryan Baird. Ross Molony and Josh Murphy are fine players but not quite in the same league as the other two. Devin Toner is on the bench.

Connacht may be the Cinderella side here but they are good enough and ugly enough to do real damage with Bundee Aki back in harness, club captain Jarrad Butler returning after a week out and Gavin Thornbury booked in for a first start in eleven months.

Leinster have the better bench, if not one that would strike the fear of God in the manner some of their reserve divisions did back in days of old. One concern for Connacht, of course, is that this one could be over long before any reinforcements are called.

And long before the return in Dublin.

Like it or not, this is a possibility. Leinster have put over 40 points on them in six out of the last seven meetings and Friend was asked if a healthy dose of fear on their part might not be the worse thing as they brace for impact.

“We haven’t spoken about the fear, to be honest. We’ve spoken about what they’re capable of if you give them opportunities. We’ve gone through games where opposition have given them opportunities and we’ve given them opportunities. If you give them opportunities, great sides tear you apart.

“That’s what they’ve done to us and to others. It’s about us controlling the moments where we don’t give them opportunities. If we do that, we actually have no fear going into this game because, as good a rugby side as they are, as good as the individuals in that side are, it comes down to what we present them.”