The once mighty Toulouse are currently a shadow their former selves

That hoary sporting cliche “must-win game” has not been associated with Toulouse in recent seasons - with good reason - but it can justifiably be dusted off for Saturday’s two-leg Champions Cup round-of-16 tie against Ulster at Stadium de Toulouse.

Whisper it quietly, but the defending European champions are beatable. And not just because they lost a typical arm-wrestle of a derby at a windblown Castres last weekend.

Last Saturday’s defeat at Stade Pierre Fabre was the seventh in the Top 14 since January 1 for Ugo Mola’s side. Wasps also beat them in Europe in January. They have won just three of 12 matches in all competitions since the turn of the year, and were forced to forfeit their final Champions Cup pool phase match because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

The defending European champions just qualified for the knockout phase finishing seventh in pool B, after winning just their opening match against a sparky scratch Cardiff side at the Arms Park back in December, and picking up two points because the first of their two matches against Wasps was cancelled after France temporarily tightened travel restrictions to and from Britain in December.

More urgently, the swagger that we have become accustomed to in recent seasons is conspicuous by its current absence. The aura of self-confidence that comes with winning two Top 14 titles and a Champions Cup in three seasons - counting the Covid-cancelled 2019/20 campaign - is dulled. The notion that they always have the ability to score more points than they concede with their high-risk, high-reward ‘jeu de toulousain’, no matter the situation, is proved fallible.

Antoine Dupont hinted at the performance anxiety troubling Toulouse after the loss at Castres. “Very important games are coming up,” he said. “[It’s] the European Cup next week and, given our position in the [Top 14] standings, we don't have much room for error in the last four league games. We'll have to raise the bar.

“Our calendar will be full until the end [of the season] and it will also depend on our performance in the European Cup. We have no comfort zone. Every match will be important.”

Dupont’s assertion that Toulouse’s run-in became more difficult after Saturday’s Top 14 derby defeat is accurate. Finishing in the top two - which comes with a free pass to the play-off semi-finals, and generally indicates a strong season-long performance - should be considered, realistically if not mathematically, as good as out of reach.

Uncharacteristically, Toulouse, currently hanging on to fifth place in the French domestic competition, are among seven sides - with La Rochelle, Castres, Racing 92, Lyon, Clermont and Toulon - fighting to claim one of the remaining four play-off places and their Champions Cup invitation.

The Top 14 final is on June 24 at the end of a season that started in September. Depending on how their European and Top 14 runs pan out, and they will want to defend both titles to the very end, Toulouse may play every weekend between now and then.

Having raced into an early season lead, with nine wins in their first 11 matches, Toulouse’s season stuttered after the November internationals. First Covid wiped out most of their December programme, and then Fabien Galthie’s Six Nations’ raid on player stocks slammed on the brakes. Including injuries, at various points between the start of the November internationals and the end of the Six Nations, Toulouse were absent 20-plus senior players, including their first and second-choice hookers, who were also France’s first and second-choice hookers. Even with their academy at full production, covering this experience shortfall was always going to be a tough ask.

They thought they had the international periods covered - their early season charge was part of the plan to mitigate the loss of key players. "We had to take as many points as possible before the autumn internationals,” forwards coach Jean Bouilhou said in November. “We tried to win as many matches as possible before the group lost players.”

But they have picked up just 17 Top 14 points since November 27. In comparison, current league leaders Montpellier have picked up 38 over the same period, while local rivals Castres have won 34, and Bordeaux - who have lost seven in a row since February 20 - have picked up 25.

As a result of the dip in form and confidence, Ugo Mola pressed his 10 returning French internationals straight back into club action a week after their Grand Slam-winning exploits against England.

Romain Ntamack told L’Equipe ahead of one of the club’s rare recent victories over Lyon that a post-Six Nations rest would have been welcome. But, “the club needs us,” he added. “It is therefore important to get back into the swing of things as quickly as possible and to work to the Toulouse blueprint.”

And Dupont said of the instant switch from country to club: “We knew that the club has gone through a difficult period. We want to qualify for … the final stages, so we have to keep playing. We will rest a little later, perhaps.”

It’s a tough ask, but if any side can pull this season out of the fire, it’s Toulouse, even if they're shakier than normal. But if they do, their run-in will only get harder.

Toulouse head to the 33,000-capacity Stadium de Toulouse, home of ambitious Ligue 2 leaders Toulouse FC, with a few injury worries. Centre Santiago Chocobares is out; France hooker Julien Marchand strained a calf during the warm-up before last weekend’s defeat and is being carefully monitored - if he plays it will likely be as a replacement; while backrows Alban Placines and Selevasio Tolofua will undergo late fitness tests. But Pita Ahki and Anthony Jelonch are expected to return. The former is likely to start, perhaps alongside Zack Holmes, while the latter will probably come off the bench, with word from the camp suggesting a six-two split, with the home side clearly expecting a heavy forward battle.