'Every point is golden' So how will Europe's elite approach double dates?

Are two legs better than one? We are about to find out as far as professional rugby is concerned as European club cup rugby enters into the unknown over the next fortnight.

The first Round of 16 match in the Heineken Champions Cup kicks off in Galway tonight when Connacht hosts Leinster, the first of eight ties that will be decided by the aggregate score of home and away legs. That the team playing on the road first up has the advantage of knowing exactly what is required from the second leg on home soil seems as close to a given as is possible in this leap into unfamiliar territory.

This week’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final first legs proceeded without fuss, unless you were Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy that is, just have they have done in football and many other sports for decades.

Yet when it comes to rugby, only in World Cup regional qualifying play-offs has the two-legged knockout round become a fixture. Whether it becomes a mainstay in the Champions Cup has yet to be decided but it was introduced as part of a competition revamp to deal with the effects of the Covid pandemic when the number of pool games was reduced from six to four and organisers introduced home and away quarter-finals to give qualifying teams a guaranteed revenue stream to make up for the shortfall. Such was the havoc caused by the pandemic on the fixture schedule that those two-legged quarters did not materialise last season and so here we are, with a home and away Round of 16.

Reaction to the development has been mixed in Ireland with players such as Connacht’s Conor Oliver and Leinster’s Dan Sheehan rigidly maintaining their next-game focus.

“I think you need to just focus on each game, you can't be looking ahead to the game in two weeks’ time,” flanker Oliver said this week. “We've planned for this and this weekend alone. We think it's a great opportunity for us, having them come down here.” It was a similar response in the opposition camp when Leinster hooker Sheehan said: "Completely one-game focused at a time. Going down to Galway, make sure we win in Galway is the message and making sure we do everything we can to win on Friday. After Friday we reassess and we go again because we don't know what the fixture will be. There's no point looking at two games. We're completely focused on the first game in Galway. Both games have to be taken individually, if you win both you go through.” Yet the Irish Examiner this week asked a recently retired player for his view on the new dynamic and the response prompted more questions than answers that one dare suggest were more akin the actual conversations being had in meeting rooms across Europe this week.

Former Ireland and Munster flanker Tommy O’Donnell, who retired last summer, was intrigued by the prospect.

“The home and away fixtures are going to be very interesting to see,” O’Donnell said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a home and away fixture so it’s a whole different way to play it, how you approach it, how you attack it, because every point is golden.

“And then also, how much do you leave out from the first game? How much energy do you expend on the first game, do you risk leaving yourself with too much of a mountain to climb in the second leg or you just don’t have enough energy in the tank for the second game? Or do you prepare a second team to come out and perform on the next day?” For O’Donnell, now combining a new career with a water filtration company while completing an MBA and having taken on the head coach role at AIL 2A club UL Bohemian, the parallels with the traditional pre-Christmas home and away back-to-back pool games are informative but can only take you so far.

“In the Heineken Cup, those back-to-back fixtures were always interesting because it didn’t matter how much you thumped a team the week before, there was pride at stake and even though the next time it would be the same jerseys,, a different mentality or even a different team would come out the dressing-room door that next week.

“And as soon as you put knockout rugby into it then it’s even more different. It’s going to be very interesting and especially with some of this weekend’s fixtures.” It also seems to depend on the nature of those fixtures whether or not you welcome the aggregate nature of the outcome. If you are looking for an upset, the new dynamic appears to take away the puncher’s chance of a shock knockout, removing the potential jeopardy for a red-hot favourite looking forward to a second leg at home, and therefore the romance that makes cup rugby so enthralling.

Yet in a tie such as Munster’s forthcoming battle with Exeter Chiefs, part one of which kicks off on Saturday afternoon at Sandy Park before the return at Thomond Park seven days later, recent history suggests these could be two evenly-match sides. When the two teams met in the pool stage in 2018-19, Munster left Devon with a 10-10 draw in the first round and edged home 9-7 in round six four months later.

O’Donnell, who played a part in both of those games, believes a re-run of the opening stalemate would suit the current Munster management perfectly.

“You’d take that, 100 hundred per cent, you’d take that with home advantage the week after coming back to Thomond.” Yet the official line was a tad different this week, with senior coach Stephen Larkham echoing fellow coaches across the provinces by taking it one step at a time, even if the Sandy Park games essentially represents the first half of a 160-minute game.

“Yeah, we’ve spoken about that and that specifically in terms of 160 minutes,” Larkham said. “I think at this stage we’re treating both games like every other game. We focus on the game that’s in front of us and make sure that we’re putting our best team on the park to win the game in front of us.

“So we’ll reassess after the first game but we’re obviously fully aware that it’s home and away. It’s a points aggregate that we’re after so we’ll go into the game this weekend trying to play our best game and we’ll make an assessment after that.”