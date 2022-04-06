Roscrea fall just short as St Michael's win Leinster Schools Junior Cup

LEINSTER SCHOOLS JUNIOR CUP FINAL

St Michael’s College 26 Cistercian College Roscrea 19

Luke Kilmurray was the hero at Energia Park this afternoon as his 55th-minute try propelled St Michael’s College towards their sixth Leinster Schools Junior Cup title.

Having opened up a 19-7 lead with 23 minutes gone on the clock, the Ailesbury Road outfit looked set to have too much power for Cistercian College Roscrea. Their opponents subsequently pegged them back with tries either side of the half-time break, but Michael’s ultimately held their cool to prevail in the end.

Breaking off a close-range scrum on eight minutes, Roscrea No 8 Lee Fitzpatrick crashed over the whitewash for a deadlock-breaker that was converted by Jack Deegan.

This was an early set-back for Michael’s, but after winger Daniel Ryan was released for a simple try, a majestic Ethan Black bonus strike brought them back on level terms.

The south Dubliners subsequently gained a stranglehold on the action with Duinn Maguire and Myles Berman crossing over in quick succession. However, a superb solo effort by outside centre Rob Carney ensured Roscrea were just seven points adrift (19-12) at the interval.

The school from the Offaly-Tipperary border were eager to make the most of their first junior final appearance in 82 years and they restored parity 17 minutes after the restart with a third try from captain Billy Hayes.

This set up a tension-filled finale at the Donnybrook venue but even though Black’s 54th-minute penalty was off-target, scrum-half Kilmurray sealed the deal for Michael’s with his clinical finish off a fast-paced attack.

Scorers for St Michael’s College: Tries - D Ryan, D Maguire, M Berman, L Kilmurray; Pens - Cons - E Black (3).

Scorers for Cistercian College Roscrea: Tries - L Fitzpatrick, R Carney, B Hayes; Pens - Cons - J Deegan (2).

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE: C Kenny; J O’Sullivan, E Black, C McDonnell, D Ryan; C Lydon, L Kilmurray; H Miller, D Willis, D Maguire; J Elliott, E Burke; S Wall, M Berman, R Greally.

Replacements: H Bracken for Miller, J McInerney for Elliott (both 54).

CISTERCIAN COLLEGE ROSCREA: S Cusack; F Higgins, R Carney, J Finn, R Sullivan; J Deegan, F Carney; D Egan, E Brophy, H Maher; C Lewis, S Killeen; J Miller, B Hayes, L Fitzpatrick.

Replacements: R Daly for Killeen (h-t), A Kinsella Garcia for Miller (40), F Hogan for Egan (57).

Referee: S Holt.