Former softball catcher Christy Haney adapting quickly to life in green 

IF Michael O’Muirchearthaigh had been commentating when Christy Haney ran on in Toulouse last weekend there would undoubtedly have been a quip about ‘Virginia…not known as a rugby stronghold.’ Growing up in America it was softball that was her teenage sporting passion.

She was a catcher and says you can see that in the way she crouches deeply at the front of the lineout, a trait her new Irish teammates slag her about.

Haney certainly made an impact on her Ireland debut, called in as a half-time replacement for Katie O’Dwyer four days ago so, how did a 28-year-old American start propping for Ireland this season?

She didn’t even see a rugby match until she went to the University of Virginia 10 years ago and had no clue even about the length of her first game: “I was like ‘how long are these’ and then ‘Jeez, I have to run for 80 minutes?!’

“I rocked up to my first training session on a Tuesday and was playing tight-head prop by Saturday. It was very much a trial by fire.”

Within two years she was on the all-American collegiate team touring in Canada.

“I had four years of just really high-intensity rugby (at college) and then came here and played with St Marys for two years.”

Playing alongside Paula Fitzpatrick at club level and Lindsay Peat at Leinster accelerated her progress: “I had the fundamentals but I got to soak in all the knowledge of those players around me. That was unreal.”

Visiting her Irish grandmother (from Borrisokane) had always been on Haney’s post-college bucket list. It was actually her first time in Europe and one thing led to another, including working for DBFL Consulting Engineers in Dublin.

“I got a Masters in structural engineering from UCD and was playing rugby on the side and, in 2016, I said ‘sure why not, I’ll stay’.”

Since then Haney has moved to Blackrock RFC (where she coaches their Minis), captained Leinster last season and got a call-up this year from new Ireland boss Greg McWilliams.

“A lot of us on the team are very adaptable. A handful have played from an early age but the rest of us have come from other sports and not only use those as building blocks but also our life experience, our jobs, our critical thinking. That unifies us as a team.”

Getting in an early first tackle helped but then she was quickly into the white heat of an international scrum.

France repeatedly wheeled and mangled Ireland, raising serious questions about the lack of experience in the pack.

“Playing prop is continuous problem-solving. No scrum is the same so not only was it physically challenging but you were mentally trying to clue in and think ‘how are they thinking?’ and ‘how are we adapting?’

“They (France) presented a very unified pack,” Haney notes. “That unity is what drives that power forward. That’s physically what I felt in the front row. I have no doubt we’re going to get there with our scrum. It’s just a matter of bringing that unity.”

Ireland assistant coach Rob Sweeney is similarly optimistic, saying: “I’m absolutely certain that there’s a couple of key things we can do to get better for Sunday (against Italy). I know we’ll be better.”

He, noticeably, didn’t rule out a return at some stage for Cliodhna Moloney who is deemed surplus right now, despite the experience the Wasps player might bring to such an inexperienced Irish pack.

“The door’s not closed on Cliodhna, she still comes up in conversations,” Sweeney said. “But I think if we look at what Neve Jones has done in the last two games she’s been outstanding and there’s no reason to drop her at the moment.

“Cliodhna is a smashing player, she’ll never be off the cards. It’s just at the moment we are backing what we have.”

So far Haney has been part of their reserves but, like Hannah O’Connor and Kathryn Dane last week, firmly put her hand up for a starting spot against Italy in Musgrave Park on Sunday (5pm).