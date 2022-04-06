Andy Friend: 'If we play our game, I think we can give them a good shake'

Slice and dice it any way you want but the odds just don’t look good for Connacht.

Andy Friend has faced Leinster ten times since he took over at the Sportsground. He has won once and had another victory cruelly denied in a four-point defeat. Both of those games were played at the RDS, incidentally.

His Connacht side face their provincial rivals in Galway in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 tie this Friday evening with far more statistics than those ones standing in the dock against them.

Leinster have lost just one of their last nine away games in Europe and that was a semi-final to La Rochelle. Connacht, meanwhile, have missed more tackles than any other side this season. Only Castres have conceded more penalties.

Add into all this is the fact that a far from full-strength Leinster side came away from the Sportsground with a 45-8 URC win against a 14-man Connacht side two weekends ago and Friend was finding himself being asked to make a case for his side’s chances.

"Well, the bookmakers will have all those stats and they'll give you some odds that will be pretty favourable if you want to back Leinster but that's why we play sport, isn't it, because everything that has happened beforehand. Yeah, it might be a guide for you, but you've got to front up and do it on the night.

“So, listen, for us there's enormous belief that we can, if we play our game... I know I keep saying it but if we play our game and play it for 80 minutes, what's happened before goes out the window. It's what's going to happen in that 80. If we play our game, I think we can give them a good shake.”

Connacht go into this opening joust having put that recent loss to their rivals to bed with a tough away win in Benetton and with a squad that is missing only Denis Buckley (calf) and Shane Delahunt (hamstring) through injury.

That leaves 42 players putting up their hands.

The introduction of a two-legged round adds an unusual element to Friday’s game and, while Friend professes to be concentrating on the first leg for now, there is an acceptance that the baseline has to be the prevention of a dead rubber come next week.

“If you do and you’re still alive, then it makes the second leg even more spectacular.”

Both Friend and winger Mack Hansen made a point of emphasising how all the pressure is on Leinster, which is true, but it’s not like this is anything the visitors won’t have shouldered before.

The task for Friend, his coaches and players is to find the right emotional pitch in front of 8,129 spectators, the vast majority of whom have been waiting years for this first chance to see Connacht compete in the knockout stages of the European Cup.

Nailing that will be one of the night’s most critical jobs.

“You've just got to tone it and make sure you don't lose the energy too early in the week. The likes of a Bundee Aki, he's been brilliant for us. Jack Carty set some really good tones, we had some really powerful involvement in terms of that too from Finlay Bealham.

“Your big international players, they're the ones who set it for you and us as coaches give them the space to do that for these big interpro games,” said Friend. “But add another element on top of that because it's an interpro in the Champions Cup.”