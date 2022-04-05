Ireland Schools and U19 rugby squads named for Easter internationals

Ireland Schools squadfor three internationals to be coached by PBC's Paul Barr and Andy Kyriacou, Munster's Elite Player Development Officer
Presentation Brothers College's Ben O’Connor and Danny Sheahan celebrate their win over CBC in Munster. Both are included in the Ireland Schools squad.

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 16:04
Cian Locke

The Ireland U18 Schools squad to compete in the U18 Men's Six Nations Festival at the French Centre if Excellence in Marcoussis has been named.

The squad, coached by PBC's Paul Barr and Andy Kyriacou, Munster's Elite Player Development Officer, will play three games between April 9-17th, starting with a tie against their French counterparts. 

Ireland U18 Schools Squad (Schools in bracket): Forwards: Jacob Boyd (RBAI), Emmett Calvey (Ard Scoil Ris), Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Blackrock College), Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College), Joe Hopes (Campbell College), Kamil Novak (CBC Cork), Evan O’Connell (Castletroy College), Danny Sheehan (PBC Cork), Jacob Sheahan (PBC Cork), Stephen Smyth (Kilkenny College), Zac Solomon (Campbell College), Andrew Sparrow (St Mary’s College), Tom Stewart (St Michael’s College), Josh Stevens (Methodist College); Backs:  Sam Berman (St Michael’s College), Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College), Stephen Kiely (Castletroy College), Luke Kritzinger (Blackrock College), Harry Long (Ard Scoil Ris), Hugo McLaughlin (Gonzaga College), Ruben Moloney (Blackrock College), Jack Murphy (Presentation College Bray), Sean Naughton (Kilkenny College), Ben O’Connor (PBC Cork), Jake O’Riordan (St Munchins College), Finn Treacy (Presentation College Bray) 

Fixtures: April 9th v France (3.40 Irish Time); April 13 v Wales (1.20 Irish Time); Apr 17 v Italy (10.30 Irish).

Meanwhile the Ireland U19s will play two fixtures against their French counterparts during the Easter window. The first fixture will take place at Queens University Belfast on April 11 and the second fixture between the two sides will take place on the 16th at St Mary’s College in Dublin.
The coaching group is led by Kieran Hallett (Leinster Elite Player Development Officer) alongside Andrew Browne (Connacht Elite Player Development Officer) and Mark Butler (Munster Talent Coach).

U19 Squad: Forwards - Jack Boal (Belfast Harlequins), Patrick Browne (Ballymena), James Doyle (Enniscorthy), George Hadden (Clontarf), Conall Henchy (Crescent College Comprehensive), Charlie Irvine (QUB), Daniel Leane (St Mary’s College), Danny McCarthy (Midleton), Gus McCarthy (Blackrock College), Paddy McCarthy (Blackrock College), James McNabney (Ballymena), Liam Molony (Blackrock College), George Morris (Gonzaga College), George Shaw (Cardiff Uni), Ruadhan Quinn (Crescent College Comprehensive); Backs: Henry Buttimer (Rockwell College), Hugh Cooney (Blackrock College), Josh Costello (Shannon), Liam McCarthy (Bandon Grammar), James Nicholson (St Michael’s College), Ihechi Oji (Cistercian College Roscrea), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne), Ross Taylor (Armagh), Rory Telfer (Coleraine Grammar), Harry West (Ballina), James Wright (Ballymena)

