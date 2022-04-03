Ronan O'Gara describes England as a 'cracking job'

RONAN O'Gara has oipened the door to a possible crack at international coaching in the future by suggesting that whoever becomes the next England head coach will be in a 'cracking job'.
O'Gara, who was involved in a heated sideline exchange with his Bordeaux Beglas counterpart Christophe Urios in La Rochelle's 16-15 win on Saturday, told BT Sport on Sunday: "It (England) would be a great job I think, what a team. There's so much potential there, serious rugby players, serious passion for the game in England. It's a cracking job. You'd love to have a go off that."
Eddie Jones is set to remain in place as England head coach through to the Rugby World Cup next year, but speculation has begun on who will succeed him with Marc McCall and Ireland's Andy Farrell already touted by those within the game in England. Exeter's Rob Baxter has also said he would be open to discussing the job with the Rugby Football Union.
Meanwhile Bordeaux's Urios described O'Gara as "unbearable" in the wake of Saturday's tempestuous sideline spat. The French website rugbyrama.fr quoted Urios blaming O'Gara for entering the field and said the fourth official had not done his job properly.
"But I don't care, it's over. I moved on. I don't care about him," he claimed.
O'Gara insisted the incident was nothing importamt and was over and done with. "He did not appreciate that I encouraged my players after a ball recovered near our line. I am a young coach, I need to talk a lot and I want my players to hear me on the pitch. I have a lot of energy and it's important that I pass it on to them."