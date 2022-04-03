Ronan O'Gara describes England as a 'cracking job'

RONAN O'Gara has oipened the door to a possible crack at international coaching in the future by suggesting that whoever becomes the next England head coach will be in a 'cracking job'.

O'Gara, who was involved in a heated sideline exchange with his Bordeaux Beglas counterpart Christophe Urios in La Rochelle's 16-15 win on Saturday, told BT Sport on Sunday: "It (England) would be a great job I think, what a team. There's so much potential there, serious rugby players, serious passion for the game in England. It's a cracking job. You'd love to have a go off that."