Cork Con move into top four ahead of final round of AIL next Saturday

Cork Constitution moved back into the top four with a 27-19 win over Young Munster, setting up a dramatic final day of the Energia All-Ireland League's regular season next Saturday.

Clontarf and either Terenure College or Lansdowne will have home advantage in the Division 1A semi-finals, but Cork Con, who host Lansdowne next weekend, still have to fight off Dublin University for fourth place.

They turned in an excellent performance at Greenfields to end Munsters' title hopes, with Billy Crowley's fifth-minute try from a sublime Luke Cahill offload setting Con on their way.

Munster Academy forward Eoin O'Connor scored from a slick Cookies lineout move, but two Aidan Moynihan penalties had the visitors leading 13-7 at half-time.

Evan Cusack dabbed a kick through for Conor Phillips to grab Young Munster's second try, and just a few minutes later, Shane Malone powered over from a maul.

However, former Con captain Niall Kenneally barged over in the 54th minute and Max Abbott then burrowed over for the clinching score.

Terenure, who entertain UCC next Saturday, have a home semi-final within reach after a very impressive 42-30 bonus point victory at Lansdowne.

Ireland Under-20 star Charlie Tector returned at out-half for Lansdowne, but it was very much Terenure's day with classy centre Colm de Buitléar scoring two tries and replacement Caolan Dooley tallying up 20 points.

The Hawkshaw brothers, David, Daniel and Jimmy, had a day to remember at Castle Avenue as they each scored tries in table toppers Clontarf's 40-14 bonus point triumph over Ballynahinch.

Converted scores from Matthew Bowen and Joe O'Leary had bottom side UCC on the cusp of beating Garryowen, but Munster Academy youngster Tony Butler's last-gasp penalty saw the Light Blues prevail 15-14.

Old Wesley, Highfield and Shannon are all through to the promotion play-offs in Division 1B, with either Naas or St. Mary's College set to complete the quartet.

Jake Flannery converted his brother Alan's 80th-minute bonus point try in Shannon's 31-6 success at Banbridge. Full-back Sam Burns ran in a hat-trick of tries as Highfield triumphed 57-7 at home to Navan.

Wesley came from behind to beat Mary's 22-15, with a brilliant chip-and-chase try from Tommy O'Callaghan sealing the result right at the death.

Winger Dylan Nelson dotted down twice in City of Armagh's 37-29 win at Old Belvedere, while Malone climbed out of the bottom two thanks to a 33-16 defeat of Naas. Callum Smyton, a dual status player from Clogher Valley, got amongst the tries.