Devin Toner relishing his final chapter

To say Devin Toner enjoyed his final visit as a player to Thomond Park is something of an understatement.

The veteran Leinster lock will retire at the end of the season having turned 36 in June and he wants to bow out with a couple more medals to add to a glittering array of baubles and titles collected over 16 years in the professional ranks with both Ireland and his province.

The Toner resume is also littered with success over old rivals on their home turf, be it in Belfast, Galway or Limerick, but as important as Saturday’s night’s URC 39-14 bonus-point victory over Munster was for the double-chasing province as they pivot towards the business end of their twin title bids, Toner’s personal satisfaction also shone through.

“There’s no better place to win than Thomond,” he said on Saturday night.

“Firstly the Sportsground and then here, but to win here is extra special. There’s not really much more to say but yeah absolutely, delighted with the win and how we fronted up and how the set-piece went and stuff like that.

“Obviously as Leo (Cullen) said it’s kind of hard for the Irish guys to come back in and learn new line-out calls and learn new phase plays and stuff. So I think the lads did really well to get across all that info. I was pleased with how the set-piece went today.”

Saturday’s start against Munster was Leinster’s record appearance maker’s 277th provincial cap and he is at peace with his decision, announced a fortnight ago, to bow out this summer, even after a phenomenal team performance that saw his side outscore the home side by four tries to one.

“How difficult will it be to retire? From playing that type of rugby? Well if I can keep up with them I’ll be doing well to be honest,” Toner said.

“Ah no, I think because I’m coming to the end I just want to win as much as I can and be a part of it as much as I can and add value wherever I’m needed.

“But, ah, I don’t think it will be that hard. As long as I’ve got two medals in my pocket.”

Leinster could not be better placed to help Toner achieve his goals. Their win in Limerick opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the URC table as they head into a Champions Cup last 16 clash with western rivals Connacht, the first leg of which is at the Sportsground this Friday.

The Round of 16 ties will be home and away legs decided on aggregate scoring, with Leinster hot favourites to see off their interprovincial rivals across 160 minutes of rugby, particularly given the excellence produced by Cullen’s team at Thomond Park at the weekend.

“Exactly,” the Leinster boss said. “It’s about getting yourself in position so now it’s just delivering on some of the bigger days, which are the play-off games. We’ve our first play-off game.

“It’s a slightly unusual dynamic in terms of the two-leg piece but the group are in a reasonably good place now, it’s just about delivering on the days but we’ve got to put a lot of work in now as well.

“I think you could see the rewards of the work they put in last week so that’s the bit we need to go after again this week. It’s a short week but you can still work hard, make sure we’re clear in the plan and what it is we’re trying to achieve when we go down to Galway on Friday night.”

Cullen had the luxury of resting captain Johnny Sexton from the trip to Limerick and was rewarded by another assured performance from starting fly-half Ross Byrne, who in addition to managing the game exceptionally well for his side also kicked 14 points.

The Leinster boss emphasised the importance of keeping both his senior 10s ticking over across the end of the campaign.

“Ross carries a huge load for the team in many ways,” Cullen said. “Seven games in nine weeks, today being the eighth in 10 - Ross has played a huge role.

"It's about accumulating points, nobody looks back on the season and thinks about the league, they think about who won it not the individual 18 games. But they all have the same importance in terms of accumulating points. Ross has been excellent.

"Johnny, coming back off the Six Nations, he trained well this week and had a really positive energy around the place. To have that level of competition, you remember last year Johnny got that (head injury) bang in the Exeter game and you've less numbers to manage.

"The nature of this time of year, there's never been as many play-off games. They're great if you keep winning them, but if you lose you've a lot of weeks off.

"It's about keeping that energy for what we hope is to come in those play-off games, but we can't look too far ahead."