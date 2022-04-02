Late Tulmauge try rescues Connacht

URC: Benetton Rugby 17 Connacht 21

Tietie Tuimauga came off the bench to score a vital try and end Connacht’s poor run of form in the URC with an important win away to Benetton Rugby in Italy.

Connacht took a 14-3 lead into half-time after tries from Cian Prendergast and Niall Murray at Stadio Monigo. Benetton fought back and they were three points clear until the replacement prop scored in the 76th minute.

Connacht knew they had to win coming into this game and they made the dream start when Prendergast scored his first URC try inside the opening minute.

The move for the try began with a straightforward pass from Kieran Marmion to Jack Carty, with Prendergast on a powerful line through the Benetton defence before he sprinted clear to score.

Carty converted the extras and Connacht held their 7-0 lead until the ninth minute when Giacomo Da Re slotted a penalty for Benetton.

Connacht could have had their second try in the 17th minute when the returning Mack Hansen set up Tom Farrell and he made ground, Prendergast passed to Murray who finished in the left corner but that pass was adjudged to have been forward.

Nevertheless, Connacht were playing advantage and two minutes later, when Paul Boyle broke from the back of an advancing Connacht scrum, Murray picked and went to touch down. Carty made it 14-3 to put the visitors in control.

Connacht had a tendency of losing big leads this season but even when their lineout and scrum began to falter, the Italians didn’t take their opportunities and Connacht held their lead through the second quarter.

Connacht had a chance to score before the break but despite Leva Fifita’s inspirational turnover they failed to make Benetton pay and were still 14-3 ahead at the interval.

Another Connacht lineout went astray after half-time and they needed a brilliant Hansen interception to keep their try-line intact.

But Benetton got their try in the 49th minute and it was their Italian hero Edoardo Padovani, who scored the winning try versus Wales, that got on the end of a wonderful backline move.

Da Re’s conversion left Benetton just 14-10 in arrears and when Prendergast was sent to the sin-bin in the 64th minute Connacht were in trouble.

The killer blow looked to have arrived with ten minutes remaining and it was Toa Halafihi who got through the tackles of Carty and Conor Fitzgerald to score.

However, Connacht showed great heart and Tuimauga finished the try after Manuel Zuliani got yellow.

Scorers: Benetton: Tries: E Padovani, T Halafihi Cons: G Da Re (2) Pens: G Da Re

Connacht: Tries: C Prendergast, N Murray, T Tuimauga Cons: J Carty (3)

Benetton: A Coetzee; E Padovani, I Brex, T Menoncello (J Riera 18, HIA), M Ioane; G Da Re (L Marin 72), D Duvenage (C Braley 45); T Gallo (I Nemer 70), G Nicotera (T Baravalle 70), N Tetaz (T Pasquali 70); I Herbst (N Cannone 45), F Ruzza; M Lamaro, S Negri (M Zuliani 50), T Halafihi.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, S Arnold (C Fitzgerald 62), M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion (C Blade 56); M Burke (G McGrath 65), D Heffernan (D Tierney-Martin 65), F Bealham (T Tuimauga 55); N Murray, L Fifita (G Thornbury 51); C Prendergast, C Oliver (S Masterson 56), P Boyle (A Papali’i 58).

Referee: Pierre Brouset (Italy).