Inevitably, Munster once again will have their hands full.

There is little to sugar-coat Munster’s recent record of league defeats at the hands of tonight’s visitors to Thomond Park. A cold, hard stare at results between the southern province and Leinster over the last six seasons makes for uncomfortable reading for those of a red persuasion and few will feel the pain more than Munster head coach Johann van Graan, who will preside over his side in this home fixture for the fifth and final time this evening ahead of his summer departure to Bath.

Munster have won only three times under three different bosses – Anthony Foley, Rassie Erasmus and van Graan - in the last 16 derby meetings, and while the current head coach may have two of those victories on his resume in 11 attempts, only one has come at Thomond Park, while the other, came against a much-changed Leinster side in the Rainbow Cup last time out.

That 27-3 win at the RDS ended a six-game losing streak and it is little wonder it was referenced by van Graan this week as the most recent evidence that there is little to separate these rivals.

Yet Leinster had just a month earlier overcome a less progressive Munster side to win the 2021 PRO14 final 16-6 in a game that the men in red admit they failed to throw a punch.

Damian de Allende spoke of that performance this week when he faced the media and the South African World Cup winner admitted that players have had a habit of creeping into their shells when the business end of a campaign arrives and seasons are on the line.

“Yeah we spoke about it as players and that’s what I’m talking about,” de Allende explained. “It just felt like we didn’t want to make a mistake in the game and when you play rugby like that you’re limiting yourself. Not to say you’re putting yourself under pressure in the game but you probably won’t execute and you won’t put Leinster under pressure.

“I thought we had the opportunities in that game to try and put the pressure onto them but it just felt in that game itself we were always under pressure.”

For van Graan and the core of his team, that final loss represented a fourth successive knockout exit inflicted by Leinster following three semi-final defeats in a row to Leo Cullen’s side.

"Every loss hurts,” the head coach said this week. “Small margins, and we came up short and we had worked so hard to get into that final and not to get the result, sure it does.

"The good thing is that we played them two weeks later in the Rainbow Cup in Dublin again, but that's why in the past we had to literally go back to those games which feels so long ago.

"We have developed since then and they have certainly developed. It's a different part of the season, both teams have internationals back, both teams are in pretty similar positions, obviously they are top of the league and we are third so there's so much to do in the URC and then we've got the nice carrot of Europe in the round of 16 over the next two weekends to come.

"So it's all about balance, it's all about integrating with each other then hopefully putting in a performance on Saturday.”

As Leinster wing James Lowe explained this week, tonight’s visitors have learned their lessons from their 2018 defeat when discipline let down the boys in blue, who conceded two yellow cards and Lowe himself saw red in a tetchy encounter. Jordan Larmour also referenced that game, despite being asked where Leinster had had the edge in this rivalry of late.

“There’s probably not one thing I can put my finger on,” Larmour said. “Obviously we lost a game down there, we didn’t play our best. We got a red card… and our set-piece starter plays probably let us down. They were coming hard off the line, messing up our breakdown, slowing us down.

“Then when we have beaten them, we’ve had a good set-piece. Good attacking sets, good defensive sets. I don’t think it’s just one area. A game can just ebb and flow, there’s ups and downs in all types of games. A lot of it is to do with momentum as well. There’s not one thing I’d put my finger on why we’ve beaten them.

“Probably just going into it with good preparation and then it’s about showing up and playing well on the day. It’s a tough place to go. This week is going to have to be really switched on, go in with a good game plan. Then it’s about executing and accuracy with that game plan we come up with.”

When van Graan was asked what has given Leinster the edge in his four-and-a-half seasons at the helm, he had little trouble reeling off some areas for consideration.

"Yeah, quite a few things. I think the first thing you've got to say about them is they give you nothing easy. They've got a phenomenal set piece, we've watched some of their previous games and some of their recent performances, they've got a scrum that gets them penalties, then they kick to touch and they maul.

"If you concede a penalty they're going to the maul again and they've got a fantastic set of players to start off with.

"Defensively they are incredibly patient, they know when to poach, know when to put numbers on their feet, kicking game, they've got some of the world's best players in certain positions and then some of their attack, if you look all across Europe, they are the team that gets the quickest ball right across all teams.

"So you've got to slow their ball down, you've got to be disciplined and once you have the ball, you have to punish them. On top of that they have a team full of internationals so a lot of respect for them.”

So what exactly is the answer to get Munster over the line on home soil for the first time in three-and-a-half years? Undoubtedly, they will have to be at their best to overcome a team eight points ahead of them at the top of the URC table and with such strength in depth that they can field 13 internationals and still keep a Triple Crown-clinching front row of Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong on the bench and leave out Johnny Sexton altogether.

Inevitably, Munster once again will have their hands full.