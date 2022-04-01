Matthew Burke: Connacht must park hurt of Leinster loss

It’s been a largely disappointing season for Connacht but several players have managed to emerge with personal success, with Matthew Burke from Ballinrobe really coming off age in this campaign.

The 25-year old loosehead prop has made the most of Denis Buckley’s absence through injury and ten starts, after most of his previous two dozen appearances were off the bench, have seen him blossom into a key figure for Andy Friend’s men.

And while Connacht are reeling from successive heavy defeats to Edinburgh and Leinster, Burke is determined to finish the season on a high.

They head to Treviso this weekend looking to bounce back from the 45-8 loss to Leinster last weekend and Burke is confident they will recover even though Benetton will have several of the Italian internationals back who stunned Wales in the Six Nations.

“Obviously we were tremendously disappointed with the way that went against Leinster but at this stage we really just have to park it. We can’t let that affect us this weekend. We reviewed it but we have to move on to Treviso. They are a lot stronger than they might have been in other seasons. They have got a lot of internationals in there.

“We have a number of games over the course of the next few weeks, both URC and those two games against Leinster in the European Cup, and we are targeting every game to win. Unfortunately, because of results through the season we have taken things a little bit out of our own hands in terms of how we qualify for the URC but we are really just targeting every game we go into as a must-win.

“And we are confident. We know what we are capable of. Some of the losses have been hurtful, the loss against Leinster, the loss against Edinburgh, but we know what went wrong and what we are capable of and we’re confident we can finish the season on a high.”

Burke is pleased with the way his own season has gone and with Peter Dooley arriving from Leinster during the summer to increase competition for the No.1 jersey, he wants to finish this campaign on the front foot.

“I’ve had quite a number of appearances over the last three years but most of them were coming off the bench and they weren’t necessarily long appearances in terms of actual minutes.

“So this season I have been getting a lot of starts. I got that opportunity because I went well in those pre-season matches and obviously Denis was injured at the time, so I had that opportunity and I kind of took it. It’s been really good so far and I have been enjoying it,” added Burke.