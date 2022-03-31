Ireland name unchanged side for France clash in Six Nations

There is still no place in the side for young star Beibhinn Parsons with head coach Greg McWilliams sticking with the side which lost to Wales in Round 1
26 March 2022; Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams with Nicole Cronin before the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 11:22
TJ Galvin

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has named an unchanged side for Saturday’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations Round 2 clash with France in Toulouse. That means there is still no place for young star Beibhinn Parsons.

Ireland went down to a disappointing 27-19 defeat at home to Wales in Round 1 last weekend but McWilliams has resisted the urge to make any changes.

Nichola Fryday will captain Ireland at the Stade Ernest-Wallon. Eimear Considine, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Lucy Mulhall are named in the back three, with Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood continuing their midfield partnership.

In the half backs, Nicole Cronin starts at out-half and Aoibheann Reilly wins her second cap at scrum-half having made her debut against Wales at The RDS.

The front row is retained with Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Katie O’Dwyer packing down, as Sam Monaghan partners captain Fryday in the second row. Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon and Brittany Hogan complete the starting XV for the showdown with Les Bleus.

Commenting ahead of the game, McWilliams said: “We are fully aware of the challenge facing us this weekend, but we’ve had a good week of preparation, taking the positives from our opening game and implementing the learnings on the training pitch. It is a huge opportunity for us as a group to go and play one of the best teams of the world and test ourselves at this stage of our journey together.” Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ 2 and BBC Two Northern Ireland.

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), 14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster), 13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), 12. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), 11. Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster), 10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), 9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht); 1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster), 2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster), 3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), 4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt), 5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby), 6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster), 7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby), 8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster).

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), 17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), 18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), 19. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht), 20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), 21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster), 22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), 23. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht).

