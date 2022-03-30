History as Limerick's Árd Scoil Mhuire crowned Munster's first Girls' Junior Cup winners

Grimes sisters impress as Limerick girls edge Clare rivals
JOY: Team captain Abbi Flanagan with the cup after their win for Ardscoil Mhuire against St Anne's Community College in the Munster Girls Junior Cup final at Musgrave Park.

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 15:20
Darragh Leen, Musgrave Park

Munster Girls Schools Junior Cup final: Ard Scoil Mhuire 17 St Anne’s CC 7

LIMERICK's Ard Scoil Mhuire have the honour of winning rugby's inaugural Munster Schools Junior Cup final, with Wednesday victory over Clare's St Anne’s Community College at Musgrave Park.

For much of the contest, defences were on top, exemplified by a try-saving tackle just before half time from Ard Scoil's Aoife Grimes on St Annes' Natasha Crotty to keep it scoreless at the interval.

Five mins into the second period and a breakthrough for the Limerick girls as Aoife Grimes sidestepped three Annes' defender to touch down and give Ard Scoil a 5-0 lead.

Like London buses, a scoring response from the Clare girls was quick in coming, hooker Amy Lynch driving over the line for a try, converted by Charlie Dillon.

TOUGH: St. Anne's Amy Lynch with Hana Hehir and Lucia Te Pou of Ardscoil Mhuire Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
TOUGH: St. Anne's Amy Lynch with Hana Hehir and Lucia Te Pou of Ardscoil Mhuire Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

With the shackles off and the final nerves now put to bed, both sides went after it in the final 20. Orlaith Grimes quickly put Ard Scoil back on top with a 48th minute try after some neat teamwork. Hana Hehir missed the conversion but the Limerick girls weren't for sitting on their narroe lead and a nice hand-off to Aoife Grimes gave the number eight her second try on 54 minutes. Lucia Te Pou - younger sister of Munster's Aaliyah Te Pou - nailed the conversion to start the Srd Scoil celebrations.

ARD SCOIL MHUIRE: L Te Pou, C O’Donnell, A Carew, K Hehir, A Long, H Hehir, O Grimes; S Bowen, A Foley, K Ryan, L Bailey, E Griffin, J Ellis, A Flanagan, A Grimes.

Replacements: C Le Troy, R Laffan, J O’Connell, L Tobin, A Coffey, F Benson.

ST ANNE'S: A Coleman, S McNamara, S O’Neill, N Crotty, H O’Shaughnessy, C Dillon; G Dillon, A Lynch, J Duggan, T Ryan, L Dowling, E Darcy, A McKeogh, A Slevin, S McMahon.

Replacements: L Power, M Meek, P Keogh, E Gilmartin, I Quinn, E Hennelly, C Ryan, L Pearl.

