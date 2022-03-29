Briggs preaches patience for developing Ireland 

NO PANIC and no change.

That is the firm response of Ireland assistant coach Niamh Briggs ahead of her side’s challenging TikTok Six Nations trip to Toulouse on Saturday.

Last week’s bruising 19-27 opening round home loss to Wales, when they had only 34 per cent of possession and coughed up 14 penalties, highlighted the difficulties that Ireland’s inexperienced side face this season, especially in the loose and set pieces..

They face on an even more powerful pack next in Les Bleus but Briggs says the Irish team and management will remain patient.

They feel that their ploy of playing expansive rugby and moving the angles of attack still gives them their best chance of disrupting teams with way more power and experience than them.

"There are definitely areas to improve on. The penalty count of 14-5 is something we can't have going forward. That, our ability to manage the game and trying to hold onto the ball for longer will be our focus.

"Things can seem a lot more frantic than they are in Test rugby. Managing the game was a big task for so many of those players," she said, pointing out that many of this Irish team, due to Covid, hadn’t even played a Six Nations game in front of a live crowd before last week’s opener in the RDS.

"We have to be aware of where we are as a group, in terms of the development, and that we're such a new squad.

"It's hugely important that we reward players with confidence. That will be huge for us in the next few weeks. We're very understanding of our development - it's a new squad, a new environment - and we have to drive that through. We just have to understand that in Test rugby, small mistakes will be punished."

Even in her own vaunted career Briggs never won a Six Nations game in France so she knows exactly the sort of physical ferocity and baying crowd they will face this weekend.

France did not look not touch perfect in their opener against Italy but still pulled away to win 39-6 in Grenoble.

"We know the likes of France and England will be hugely powerful, and that's what they base their game off. We have to concentrate on moving teams around. Wales were powerful towards the end but we still had a 93% tackle rate and we have to keep improving on that."

Lucy Mulhall is expected to pass a head injury protocol so Greg McWilliams has a full squad to chose from and Griggs said the Irish management saw enough green shoots last weekend to remain positive.

Citing Linda Djougang’s exciting carries and form she said: "When you see tries like Linda’s come to fruition you're thinking 'Yes, we're on the right track', and you get a huge amount of confidence from that. We held onto the ball, went from edge to edge, Edel McMahon gets a great offload to get over the gainline, Sam Monaghan was incredible to be able to have the courage and confidence to throw offloads. That's what we want, to instill confidence in these players because they are incredibly talented and skillful."