de Allende wants to leave Munster on a high

Damian de Allende believes he can be part of a Munster team to lift silverware before he departs this summer and that winning a first title in 11 years this season can open the floodgates to more trophies.

The South African centre confirmed yesterday he will be leaving Munster and European rugby behind when his contract expires this season, two summers after his arrival alongside fellow Springbok World Cup winner RG Snyman.

His destination remains unknown but the 30-year-old, speaking in advance of this Saturday’s United Rugby Championship derby clash with Leinster at Thomond Park, is confident his remaining months in the red jersey can be successful ones.

History, even the recent past, does not back that up given de Allende lost a PRO14 semi-final to Leinster in September 2020 and then suffered a deeply disappointing final defeat to the same opposition last spring. That was Munster’s third runner-up finish in the league while outgoing head coach Johann van Graan suffered three consecutive semi-final exits, all to Leinster, before last March’s 16-6 final defeat, when de Allende said the players did not do themselves justice at the RDS.

The suggestion was put to him that his side’s history of league and European success between 2006 and 2011, when Paul O’Connell lifted the Magners League trophy aloft at Thomond Park following victory over their old rivals, was weighing people within Munster Rugby down.

“Yeah, maybe,” de Allende said, “but I think sometime it has to break and when it breaks it will be that team that breaks it this season and hopefully it will bring a lot more success to Munster as a rugby union.”

Those previous losses to Leinster, he said, had been discussed and dissected.

“We chatted about it as players, I think sometimes we just maybe creep into our shells when it should just be another game where we can express ourselves again and try to execute like we have been doing the last few months.

“Obviously we are going to make mistakes in games. I don’t think there’s a team in this world can play a perfect game so, yeah, we’re really just looking forward to the opportunity. That is not to say that we’re going to throw the ball around like we’re playing sevens or anything like that but I think if we express ourselves on the field and we really enjoy the occasion it’s at least going to be special. I think we’re more than capable of handling what Leinster bring on Saturday.”

Winning silverware before he departs, de Allende added, “would be incredible”.

“It would be great for me but I think it would be special for a lot of guys who have been at the club for a very long time. Guys like Keith (Earls) and Pete (O’Mahony) and Killer (Dave Kilcoyne) and Conor (Murray).

“I know Keith and Conor have won a title (in 2011) when they first started but I think it would be a lot more special for them now to win it. Not that they are finishing off their careers any time soon but I think at this stage and the amount of effort they have put into Munster and Irish rugby, for guys like it would be very incredible. I would love to win something in Ireland and especially playing for Munster.

“Obviously I wanted to come and play in Europe and that’s why I came to Munster, I wanted to come to Munster, I wanted to come to a team which was very professional and very competitive, not just in Ireland but in Europe as well.

“That, for me, would be incredible, and it would be nice to leave Ireland on a high like that.” With just four leagues games remaining to secure a top-two finish and qualify for a home URC semi-final, the visit of Leinster to Limerick marks the beginning of a crucial stretch of season-defining games for Munster, who face Exeter Chiefs away and then at home in the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 on the two Saturdays that follow this weekend’s derby. Then comes a return to the URC with a trip to Belfast to play Ulster on April 22 before a visit to Musgrave Park from Cardiff seven days later and a final-round return fixture against Leinster at Aviva Stadium on May 21.

“It is the back end of a season we have all been preparing for,” de Allende said. “I know there were disruptions during the season but you always want to stick to the processes and achieve things as you move along.

“I think the way we are playing and the way we are moving forward, I think it has been incredible and I hope we can go from strength to strength and I think get even better over this next block of games because it is going to be very intense.

“It will be very challenging but I think us as a group are more than capable of handling these weeks coming up and I’m really looking forward to the challenges.”