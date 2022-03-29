de Allende confirms Munster exit but destination unknown

Damian de Allende has confirmed he will be leaving Munster at the end of the season but the South African World Cup winner will not be following head coach Johann van Graan to English Premiership side Bath.

Talking to media on Tuesday ahead of this Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash with Leinster at Thomond Park, the Springbok centre said he will be leaving Europe when his contract with Munster runs out this summer.

Munster boss van Graan had signed de Allende and Springbok lock RG Snyman from Japanese clubs in the summer of 2020 but announced last December he would be leaving the province to become Bath as head coach. That led to his marquee signings being linked with a similar move but Snyman, currently recovering from his second serious knee injury, has committed his future to Munster beyond this season and de Allende, 30, has now ruled out a move within Europe.

“I'm not staying, but it hasn't been confirmed where I'm going,” de Allende said.

“I'm not staying in Europe, so I'm definitely not going to Bath, I haven't spoken to anyone at Bath.

“I will not be staying in Europe as of the end of the season, which is unfortunate, but I'm looking forward to ending the season on a high… I really want to leave Munster with great memories I've made already, but some silverware as well.”

The South African, who scored his second try of the season in last Friday’s bonus-point win at home to Benetton in Cork, believes Munster are well placed to push for a first trophy since 2011. They go into Saturday’s derby fixture already among the play-off places in third, with their win last Friday following narrow defeats in South Africa to the Bulls and Lions.

Sitting three points behind second-placed Ulster, they are now targeting a top-two spot to secure a home semi-final in the end of season knockout rounds.

“At the moment what we're trying to achieve on the field, and have achieved on the field has been awesome. I know the last couple of weeks in South Africa we just fell short, we were disappointed because we felt we gave a lot in those games.

“When you come up just short in a game like that, especially away from home, it's just quite sad after the game. We know that we maybe could have been a bit better, our execution at the end of the games could have been a bit better, but we're on the right path.”