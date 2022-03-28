Andrew Conway set to miss Leinster clash

Munster have confirmed the potential return of their Ireland contingent for this Saturday’s derby with Leinster at Thomond Park but a fitness doubt hangs over Tadhg Beirne while Andrew Conway looks to be ruled out with a knee injury.

Beirne and Conway, as well as Joey Carbery, Dave Kilcoyne, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony all rejoined the Munster squad on Monday after a week off following their contributions to Ireland’s Six Nations campaign. Yet Conway missed the Triple Crown-clinching home win over Scotland nine days ago and Munster head coach Johann van Graan admitted at the weekend that the wing’s knee problem had left him worried.