Andrew Conway set to miss Leinster clash

Munster have confirmed the potential return of their Ireland contingent for this Saturday’s derby with Leinster at Thomond Park but a fitness doubt hangs over Tadhg Beirne while Andrew Conway looks to be ruled out with a knee injury.
Beirne and Conway, as well as Joey Carbery, Dave Kilcoyne, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony all rejoined the Munster squad on Monday after a week off following their contributions to Ireland’s Six Nations campaign. Yet Conway missed the Triple Crown-clinching home win over Scotland nine days ago and Munster head coach Johann van Graan admitted at the weekend that the wing’s knee problem had left him worried.
A squad update issued by the province on Monday evening confirmed that Conway was rehabilitating a knee injury and was set to continue under the care of the Munster medical department “for the short to medium term”.
Beirne’s availability for the United Rugby Championship clash on Saturday night along with that of Jean Kleyn, Simon Zebo and Mike Haley is to be determined later in the week, Munster said, while Thomas Ahern (thigh), Keith Earls (thigh) and Roman Salanoa (ankle) have returned to training this week following their recoveries.
Back-five forward Beirne sustained a low-grade thigh injury in the victory over Scotland and is also rehabilitating with the medical department.
Lock Kleyn was removed as a precaution before Friday’s 51-22 URC win over Benetton and was due to undergo a scan on Monday while wing Zebo is going through return to play protocols having been withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment in the second half at Musgrave Park.
Full-back Haley was reported to be progressing well with his rehabilitation form a knee injury sustained in the defeat to the Lions in Johannesburg 10 days ago.
In addition to the senior internationals, Munster have also welcomed back their Ireland U20 Grand Slam academy players Tony Butler, Patrick Campbell and Ethan Coughlan.