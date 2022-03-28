Top 14 drill down: Grand Slammers back with a bang, Rog's rebound, brave Biarritz, Toulouse's awesome bench

France’s senior men’s Grand Slam counterparts made immediate impacts on their return to club action, as the long Top 14 season entered its final straight.

Here are the results from the weekend’s matches, as Biarritz gave Montpellier a scare, and Perpignan showed they aren’t yet ready to go quietly into the relegation night.

#TOP14 - J21

Le retour des internationaux a été dignement fêté sur tous les terrains avec des essais, de l'intensité et des rencontres serrées 🥳 Voici l'ensemble des résultats 📝 pic.twitter.com/PEi5nyGOlY — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) March 27, 2022

And here’s the table with just five domestic matches remaining before play-off and relegation places are finalised. It’s derby weekend next week, adding a little extra spice to proceedings before the two-week European break.

#TOP14 - J21

Le @MHR_officiel toujours premier 🥇 Le @StadeToulousain revient sur le podium 🔝 La file d'attente est longue pour les tickets à l'entrée du Top 6 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/RnD0DsgBBw — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) March 27, 2022

Gros exploit

France international Jean-Baptiste Gros scored his first Top 14 try as Toulon beat Clermont 32-22 at Stade Mayol.

Eben Etzebeth also crashed over in an opening period that had head coach Franck Azema concerned, despite the 20-8 halftime score. “Honestly, I was worried,” he said. “We didn't kick well. Fortunately, the scrum, the forwards were enormous.”

Azema’s side have picked up 15 points out of a possible 20 across the past four weekends as they completed their catch-up games to put some distance between themselves and the relegation danger zone. Survival is as good as assured - the play-offs an outside possibility.

[social=twitter]

🇺🇦 𝑺𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒆́ 𝑼𝒌𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆

Moment d'émotion hier à Mayol lorsque Angelina et Timothé, deux jeunes ukrainiens hébergés avec leur maman par une famille de supporters Rouge & Noir, ont amené le ballon du match #RCTASM.🔴⚫️🔵🟡#solidarityWithUkraine #solidarnizukraina pic.twitter.com/SdOm4hSUoe — RCT - RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) March 27, 2022

They are just eight points adrift of the play-off places in ninth - but their remaining five matches include trips to Lyon, Bordeaux, and Racing, and home games against Toulouse and Pau.

For Clermont, one place and two points above Toulon, the frustration was obvious as their remaining play-off ambitions took a hit. They dominated possession and territory, gained more metres with ball in hand, and beat more defenders - but headed home with nothing.

“We can’t make any more mistakes at home,” Morgan Parra said. “We need points, and almost two wins on the road.”

Their two remaining Top 14 away games are at Castres and Biarritz.

Clumsy Castres gift Brive five crucial points

Castres have only themselves to blame - and other clubs to thank for allowing them to just about hang on to their play-off place - after a Federale performance against a Brive side fighting tooth and nail for their Top 14 future.

Brive won’t care that this match was so unmemorable it won’t even go down as one to forget. At the business end of the season, points mean survival. And they picked up five to increase the gap between themselves and Perpignan - in the relegation play-off place - to seven.

Embarrassed Castres, however, should not forget their clumsy performance - they will use it as a dire warning ahead of a restocked Toulouse visit to Stade Pierre Fabre next weekend and could continue to do so for matches for a long time to come.

Pierre-Henry Broncan said: “We were bad, especially in the lineouts. We were messy. I told the players, this game is over. The important thing is to bounce back. We have a huge challenge ahead of us next Saturday.”

London Irish-bound So'otala Fa'aso'o’s second try of the match - the number 8 thundering down the narrow side, ignorant to the vain efforts of defenders to stop him - with the clock in the red gave the hosts the extra league point. The conversion took the final scoreline to 28-12. It was the best both sides could have wished for.

Captain Willemse

First versus last - on paper, it looked like five points in the bag for Top 14 leaders Montpellier. But bottom-of-the-table opponents Biarritz - galvanised by the memory of former colleague Federico Martin Aramburu, who was killed in Paris in the early hours of last Saturday - outplayed their hosts for 40 minutes, scoring three tries to lead 22-14 at the break.

TRY: Biarritz flanker Mathieu Hirigoyen scores a try against leaders Montpellier.

Montpellier head coach Philippe Saint-Andre had given returning Grand Slam-winner Paul Willemse the captain’s armband for the first time in his senior career. And the French international responded with two typical tries and a halftime speech that turned the game in the hosts’ favour, as they scored 23 unanswered points in the second period.

“I love responsibility. It makes me a better player,” Willemse said after the match ended 37-22 in the hosts’ favour.

He was more modest about his mid-match dressing room talk: “I've always been a pretty quiet player … I only told the guys that we had to fix our defence, that it was a question of attitude. It's no more complicated than that, and I didn’t need to make the best speech of my career.”

Racing ‘thrown out’ of play-off zone

A week after head coach Ronan O’Gara warned that this week’s visit of Racing 92 was win or bust for La Rochelle’s Top 14 title hopes, his side - with Uini Atonio, Gregory Alldritt and Jonathan Danty straight back in the domestic fold - climbed into the play-off zone with a 19-0 win at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

📈 Après leur victoire face au @racing92, nos Jaune et Noir sont remontés à la 4ème place du #Top14 💪 #FievreSR



Retrouvez les meilleures stats du match 👇 #SRR92 pic.twitter.com/nFcR80RrcE — Stade Rochelais (@staderochelais) March 28, 2022

“We’ve been thrown out of the top six,” Racing 92’s director of rugby Laurent Travers lamented after his side - featuring Virimi Vakatawa, Finn Russell and Juan Imhoff - proved toothless in attack, and slipped to seventh with five regular season matches remaining.

𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚜 𝚕𝚎 𝚜𝚘𝚕𝚎𝚒𝚕 𝚍𝚎 𝙻𝚊 𝚁𝚘𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 pic.twitter.com/K746wYFrKh — Racing 92 (@racing92) March 26, 2022

FRIENDLY FIRE: La Rochelle's coach Ronan O'Gara issues instructions during the Top14 game against his old side Racing 92 at the Marcel-Deflandre in La Rochelle

It was a match long on solid defence and short on attacking highlights. Until the 78th minute, all the points had come via the boot of Toulon-bound fly-half Ihaia West.

But then a turnover near La Rochelle’s own line ended, 100m later, via a couple of passes in their own in-goal area and a touch of jet power from Raymond Rhule, with a try for Thomas Berjon.

L'essai incroyable de 100 mètres du @staderochelais sur une course supersonique de Rhule ! 😱#SRR92 pic.twitter.com/GFrPNmZdDw — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) March 26, 2022

La Rochelle coach Donnacha Ryan said: “Our internationals brought their special energy to the group. We were very good at the lineout, very good in the scrum, and our defence was good. Every time they threatened in our 22, we handled the pressure very well.”

Three-try Joseph stakes early Japan claim

Jordan Joseph reportedly impressed French coaches when he was called up to recent Six Nations’ training camps. And he staked an early claim for a spot on France’s two-Test July tour of Japan with a hat-trick as Pau - who marked their 120th anniversary on Saturday - beat Perpignan 27-22 at Stade du Hameau.

But - as he admitted later - there was a scare in the tail, as the visitors threatened a late comeback. “We relaxed a little too much. It was hard,” he said, after Perpignan scored twice in the closing 11 minutes to head home with a losing bonus.

Head coach Sebastien Piqueronies, however, reserved most of his praise for new arrival Marco Zanon. The Italy centre joined the club on a short-term medical joker contract last Sunday after the win over Wales, and played a full 80 six days later.

“He acclimatised very quickly,” the coach said. “He switched rapidly to a championship he did not know. He had a great approach to the four days of training.”

Perpignan coach Patrick Arlettaz admitted his side’s best hope of survival rests in the promotion-relegation play-off - a match no Top 14 side has won - but the Catalans proved here they aren’t about to give up the fight just yet.

Bordeaux defy bad luck to break losing streak

After five losses in a row, Bordeaux returned to winning ways with a convincing 31-18 victory at Stade Francais on a day that seemed started badly, then dipped a bit, and seemed destined to get worse for the visitors.

The fire alarm at their hotel went off - twice - overnight; Remi Lamerat, originally set to start, withdrew with flu, and Bordeaux staff arrived at Jean Bouin to discover the changing rooms were flooded.

But, by the time the match kicked off, Bordeaux had put their travails behind them. Returning French internationals Cameron Woki and Maxime Lucu contributed 21 of those points - the former playing in the Top 14 at lock for the first time after his international success in the second row with France in November and during the Six Nations.

It was a selection decision prompted by injuries - Louis Picamoles was alongside him as coach Christophe Urios was again forced to patch up his matchday 23 as his squad fills the infirmary.

Woki outpaced Sekou Macalou - in his 100th match for Stade Francais - in a 50m race to the line to score a try, while Lucu - handed kicking duties despite playing inside Francois Trinh-Duc - landed four penalties and two conversions.

“Lucu and Woki have been exemplary, they give us confidence,” a smiling Urios said afterwards.

For their part, Stade will miss Waisea when he leaves for Toulon at the end of the season. He was at the heart of everything good the home side did - playing front-and-centre roles in the lead-up to their two first-half tries.

Toulouse pack the bench

Toulouse - with five Grand Slam winners on the bench and three starting - pulled away from a determined Lyon in the final 30 minutes to win back-to-back matches for the first time since November.

Thomas Ramos’s 73rd-minute ‘Made in Marcoussis’ try - rounding off a move started by five-star replacements Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont, and featuring a charge from Julian Marchand and an intervention by Thibault Flament - was the decisive moment in a game that Toulouse had in control after tries from Richie Arnold and, another Grand Slam hero, Peato Mauvaka, in the opening 10 minutes - but then allowed to slip.

L'essai toulousain qui fait briller les Bleus ! 🔥🇫🇷



Fin de match étouffante à Ernest Wallon 👀 #STLOU



🏉 https://t.co/2CIbCLGkrZ pic.twitter.com/zm6v1d7E2h — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) March 27, 2022

Lyon were much closer than even the 27-19 final scoreline suggests. They deserved at least a point, and could - perhaps should - have bagged four. Leo Berdeu hit the post with a 65th-minute penalty, and Toulouse needed all their defensive nous to hold off a pick-and-go sequence as the clock ticked past 70 minutes.

🐺 La force du lou(p) est dans la meute



Nouvelle désillusion pour nos Lyonnais en dehors de leurs terres… mais retour à la maison, ce samedi face à Toulon (17h) ! Ils auront besoin de votre soutien ! #TeamLOU 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/o5TC0U6Ck3 — LOU Rugby (@LeLOURugby) March 27, 2022

As it was, they lost by less than a score on the road for a sixth time this season. Coach Pierre Mignoni admitted:“We are disappointed because it has happened several times that we have lost matches in the last minutes.

Quelle intensité, quel combat !



A la mi-temps, avantage aux Toulousains plus réalistes (16-9). #STLOU #TeamLOU pic.twitter.com/MFOYt9WsQ0 — LOU Rugby (@LeLOURugby) March 27, 2022

“Great teams change fate, Toulouse has this maturity, this collective strength. It's a special team that at some point makes the difference.”