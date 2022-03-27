Lansdowne on the march to AIL semi-finals

Lansdowne guaranteed their presence in the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A semi-finals with a 52-21 home victory over UCC.
Mark McHugh's men had the bonus point tucked away by half-time with lively full-back Eamonn Mills bagging a brace, but the concession of three maul tries was a concern.
UCC, who are destined for the relegation play-off, hit the front when hooker Tadgh McCarthy crashed over from an early lineout drive. Daniel Squires converted.
However, Dan Murphy crashed over for an 11th-minute leveller and Lansdowne's backs were in lethal form with Mills (twice), Michael Silvester and replacement James Reynolds all touching down.
Trailing 31-7 at the break, UCC replacement Billy Kingston cancelled out a Frank Kavanagh score, before Corey Reid ran in an intercept try and offloaded for Andy Marks to ensure Lansdowne hit the half century mark.
The Cork students, who had seven Under-20 players in their starting XV, had the final say when hooker Kingston scrambled over from a last-minute maul.