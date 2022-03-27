Lansdowne on the march to AIL semi-finals

Mark McHugh's side eased past UCC 52-21 in a one sided game in Dublin on Sunday afternoon
Lansdowne on the march to AIL semi-finals

Lansdowne's Sean Galvin attempts to evade a UCC tackle in this afternoon's Energia AIL Division 1 clash at the Aviva Stadium back pitch

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 16:57
Dave Mervyn, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League

Lansdowne 52 

UCC 21 

Lansdowne guaranteed their presence in the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A semi-finals with a 52-21 home victory over UCC.

Mark McHugh's men had the bonus point tucked away by half-time with lively full-back Eamonn Mills bagging a brace, but the concession of three maul tries was a concern.

UCC, who are destined for the relegation play-off, hit the front when hooker Tadgh McCarthy crashed over from an early lineout drive. Daniel Squires converted.

However, Dan Murphy crashed over for an 11th-minute leveller and Lansdowne's backs were in lethal form with Mills (twice), Michael Silvester and replacement James Reynolds all touching down.

Trailing 31-7 at the break, UCC replacement Billy Kingston cancelled out a Frank Kavanagh score, before Corey Reid ran in an intercept try and offloaded for Andy Marks to ensure Lansdowne hit the half century mark.

The Cork students, who had seven Under-20 players in their starting XV, had the final say when hooker Kingston scrambled over from a last-minute maul.

Scorers for Lansdowne: Tries: Dan Murphy, Eamonn Mills 2, Michael Silvester, James Reynolds, Frank Kavanagh, Corey Reid, Andy Marks; Cons: Stephen Madigan 6 

Scorers for UCC: Tries: Tadgh McCarthy, Billy Kingston 2; Cons: Daniel Squires, George Coomber 

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills; Michael Silvester, Paul Kiernan, Corey Reid, Sean Galvin; Stephen Madigan, Jack Matthews; Frank Kavanagh, Luke Thompson, Ben Popplewell, Dan Murphy, Ruairi Clarke, Clive Ross, Jack O'Sullivan (capt), Mark Boyle.

Replacements: Jamie Kavanagh, Adam Boland, Matthew Healy, Shane Hourihane, Andy Marks, James Reynolds.

UCC: Louis Bruce; Rob Hedderman (capt), Daniel Squires, Cian Whooley, George Coomber; Billy Kiernan, Louis Kahn; Rory Duggan, Tadgh McCarthy, Alan McDonald, Richard Thompson, Mark Bissessar, Sam O'Sullivan, Jack O'Sullivan, Jack Kelleher.

Replacements: Billy Kingston, Corey Hanlon, Aidan Brien, Peter Hyland, Sam Tarleton, Joe O'Leary.

More in this section

Clontarf book place in AIL semi-final with victory over Cork Con Clontarf book place in AIL semi-final with victory over Cork Con
Andrew Conway 11/3/2022 van Graan 'worried' about Conway knee injury
Leo Cullen speaks to the media ahead of the game 26/3/2022 Win over 14-man Connacht reminded Leo Cullen of Ireland v England
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-LA ROCHELLE-RACING 92

La Rochelle blank Racing 19, pushing Ronan O'Gara's side back into play-off spot in Top 14

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up