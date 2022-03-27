Lansdowne on the march to AIL semi-finals

Energia All-Ireland League

Lansdowne 52

UCC 21

Lansdowne guaranteed their presence in the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A semi-finals with a 52-21 home victory over UCC.

Mark McHugh's men had the bonus point tucked away by half-time with lively full-back Eamonn Mills bagging a brace, but the concession of three maul tries was a concern.

UCC, who are destined for the relegation play-off, hit the front when hooker Tadgh McCarthy crashed over from an early lineout drive. Daniel Squires converted.

However, Dan Murphy crashed over for an 11th-minute leveller and Lansdowne's backs were in lethal form with Mills (twice), Michael Silvester and replacement James Reynolds all touching down.

Trailing 31-7 at the break, UCC replacement Billy Kingston cancelled out a Frank Kavanagh score, before Corey Reid ran in an intercept try and offloaded for Andy Marks to ensure Lansdowne hit the half century mark.

The Cork students, who had seven Under-20 players in their starting XV, had the final say when hooker Kingston scrambled over from a last-minute maul.

Scorers for Lansdowne: Tries: Dan Murphy, Eamonn Mills 2, Michael Silvester, James Reynolds, Frank Kavanagh, Corey Reid, Andy Marks; Cons: Stephen Madigan 6

Scorers for UCC: Tries: Tadgh McCarthy, Billy Kingston 2; Cons: Daniel Squires, George Coomber

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills; Michael Silvester, Paul Kiernan, Corey Reid, Sean Galvin; Stephen Madigan, Jack Matthews; Frank Kavanagh, Luke Thompson, Ben Popplewell, Dan Murphy, Ruairi Clarke, Clive Ross, Jack O'Sullivan (capt), Mark Boyle.

Replacements: Jamie Kavanagh, Adam Boland, Matthew Healy, Shane Hourihane, Andy Marks, James Reynolds.

UCC: Louis Bruce; Rob Hedderman (capt), Daniel Squires, Cian Whooley, George Coomber; Billy Kiernan, Louis Kahn; Rory Duggan, Tadgh McCarthy, Alan McDonald, Richard Thompson, Mark Bissessar, Sam O'Sullivan, Jack O'Sullivan, Jack Kelleher.

Replacements: Billy Kingston, Corey Hanlon, Aidan Brien, Peter Hyland, Sam Tarleton, Joe O'Leary.