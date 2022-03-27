van Graan 'worried' about Conway knee injury

Munster may have to plan without Andrew Conway for an important block of games starting this weekend after Johann van Graan admitted he was “a bit worried” about the Ireland wing’s knee injury.

Munster welcome derby rivals and United Rugby Championship leaders Leinster to Thomond Park this Saturday before back-to-back duels in Europe with Exeter Chiefs in the next three weeks. The province’s bid for a top-two spot in the regular-season URC table only intensifies after those Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 away and home fixtures against the English side, with a trip to second-placed Ulster following them.

Head coach van Graan is expected to reintegrate some of his frontline Ireland players following their lengthy Six Nations’ absence on international duty. Of Andy Farrell’s Triple Crown-winning squad, only Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes were available to him last Friday and both scored tries in the 51-22 URC win over Benetton in Cork. Yet the chances of Conway featuring this Saturday do not look good.

The wing had scored two tries against Wales in round one of the Six Nations and was also started in France and England but missed the final-round win over Scotland due to what was described as a knee niggle.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner about Conway, van Graan said: “He’s been with the national team and most of the national players had a week away.

“He’s been into see our medical team and I would say I’m a bit worried about him so we’ll gather on Monday and see where he is.

“There’s guys to still come in, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway, you know, some of our big Test players still to come into the group.” As to their possible returns for the visit of Leinster to Limerick, the Munster boss said: “I think we’ll take it case by case. We haven’t seen them for a very long time, some have played more minutes in the Six Nations than others and I think the big thing for us now is we’ve got to look at the next five weeks as a big block.

“It’s not only about Leinster, we’ve got Exeter coming in Europe which is two massive games. We’ve got Ulster on a Friday evening and then Cardiff on a Friday evening so it’s more individually looking at the squad over the next five weeks.”