McWilliams keener to focus on positives after Irish loss

In his first game as head coach, McWilliams looked set to guide Ireland to victory after Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Linda Djougang tries propelled them towards a 14-5 interval lead. However, the visitors turned the screw on the resumption and ultimately came away with a bonus point win.
McWilliams keener to focus on positives after Irish loss

Ireland Head Coach Greg McWilliams

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 21:31
Daire Walsh

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams was eager to accentuate the positives in the aftermath of their 27-19 defeat to Wales in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations at the RDS earlier today.

In his first game as head coach, McWilliams looked set to guide Ireland to victory after Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Linda Djougang tries propelled them towards a 14-5 interval lead. However, the visitors turned the screw on the resumption and ultimately came away with a bonus point win.

Despite the frustration of letting a winning position slip from their grasp, there were elements of the Irish performance that McWilliams believes can be built upon in the weeks ahead

“Credit to Wales, I thought they got on top of us physically in the second half. We struggled to exit. The yellow card [for Eimear Considine] in the last 10 minutes was tough. There’s learnings for me. As a coach, you always look to see what things you'd have done differently, and there's certain things I'd have done differently,” McWilliams acknowledged.

“But I'm really proud of the players. I thought they showed excellent signs, when you think we only had 31% of possession. The signs were good. There's certainly things there we can be proud of. I think our defensive shape was good. I think our energy to get back in the game and defend. We defended for such long periods of time and that does take it out of a team.” An even tougher test awaits them against France in Toulouse next weekend the coach pinpointed a number of areas they will need to work on if they are to get their Championship campaign back on track.

“There's certainly areas that we'll work on around our maul defence. We have to. That was an area that was exposed,” McWilliams added.

“The scrum as well, but we’ll continue to work on our scrum. I think there's been some really good sessions being done by Rob [Sweeney, scrum coach] and the scrum is going in the right direction. You just want to get hold of the ball a bit more and hold onto it for longer periods.

“Because we're trying to play a fast pace, they slowed it down a little bit and we need to just be bit more assertive in holding onto the ball."

More in this section

Nicole Cronin dejected after the game 26/3/2022 Six Nations talking points: Did we expect too much of this Irish side?
Brittany Hogan with Elinor Snowsill 26/3/2022 New era for Irish women's rugby ends in painful defeat to Wales
DHL Stormers v Ulster - United Rugby Championship Ulster slip to defeat against Stormers after late try disallowed
<p>26 March 2022; Tommy O'Brien of Leinster celebrates after scoring his side's seventh try with teammates during the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Leinster at the Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Leinster eventually make extra man count as they ease past Connacht

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up