New era for Irish women's rugby ends in painful defeat to Wales

Tik Tok Women's Six Nations

Ireland 19

Wales 27

Ireland were left shellshocked and searching for answers after Wales staged a stunning come from behind win in this Tik Tok Women's Six Nations clash at the RDS this afternoon.

Ireland, who defeated Wales

45-0 last season, led 14-5 at half time despite Wales dominating possession and territory.

However the visitors made their physicality count in the second half and gradually wore down the Irish defence.

The sinbinning of Irish full back Eimear Considine was to prove costly as Wales made their numerical advantage count down the home stretch with tries from Donna Rose and Hannah Jones securing a bonus point win for Wales.

Ireland must now regroup ahead of a difficult trip to Toulouse to face France next Saturday.

More follows later