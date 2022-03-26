The perfect opportunity for Ireland to start writing themselves a new history

ANYONE expecting Ireland to repeat last year’s 45-0 rout of Wales in today’s Tik Tok Six Nations opener in the RDS (4:45pm) has no idea of the raging torrent that has passed under the bridge since.

Wales may have finished sixth in last year’s competition but since then have acquired a new coach (Ioan Cunningham), put 12 players on contracts and made another handful part-time since Christmas and, unlike their hosts, are headed to the World Cup in October.

Ireland, in contrast, lost out on a place at that big dance in mortifying circumstances, the only team in the Six Nations not to make it.

That was followed by a very public spat with their Union and, equally significant (arguably more) is the loss of legendary leaders like Ciara Griffin, Claire Molloy and Lindsay Peat to retirement.

There’s no place in this new-look squad either for Sene Naoupu, Cliodhna Moloney or Ana Caplice. That’s a whole heap of leadership lost in a very short space of time.

One who looks set to step into that void is brilliant Fethard flanker Dorothy Cross (21), despite her relative inexperience.

Today is only her 11th cap. It’s also her first game for Ireland since the missed qualification trauma of Parma, having missed the Autumn Internationals due to a bad finger injury.

Like new boss Greg McWilliams she’s keen to stress that the infamous loss to Scotland, while put behind them, should provide massive motivation this year.

"It feels like a new chapter for women's rugby. I think the other thing is we have absolutely nothing to lose, and that's really dangerous in a team if you ask me," she said.

So have you completely parked the World Cup debacle now?

"I won’t say the first few months after the tournament weren’t difficult, they were. If they weren’t you’d be questioning something because it means so much," she admits.

"But it makes you more resilient as a player and more resilient as a team. If anything I think it’s going to be a weapon in our artillery, in terms of how we deal with future adversity."

Mc Williams has gone for a new-look half-back pairing.

Blackrock’s Aoibheann Reilly comes from the same Ballinasloe nursery as Beibhinn Parson and also made her name initially in Sevens. Her debut at scrum-half and pairing with the re-called Nicole Cronin is eagerly anticipated.

There’s a shift to number eight for Brittany Hogan, with Wall starting at blindside and Edel McMahon at openside. Christy Haney and Anna McGann could win their first caps off the bench which also, noticeably, includes Parsons.

With four of the Irish pack playing in the English Premiership, they’ll know plenty about the opposition, especially Wales’ large Bristol contingent.

The visitors feature only seven starters from last year’s fixture, have some serious talent on the wings in Jasmine Joyce and Lisa Neumann and Carys Phillips, after a two-year absence, brings huge experience back to their front row. Captain Sian Lillicrap starts after a recent bout of Covid.

Watch out too for Sisilia Tuipulotu off the bench because the 18-year-old second-row is already making waves in the Premiership for Gloucester.

McWilliams’s team selection - Stacey Flood and Eve Higgins in midfield and a back three (Lucy Mulhall, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Eimear Considine) of serious talent and work ethic – indicates he’s going for an expansive game. He also used the phrase ‘new chapter’ this week and mentioned ‘moxie’ more than once.

Wales will look to dominate the set-pieces but, at home, looking to put the past firmly behind them in their first ever Six Nations game at the RDS, gives this Ireland team the perfect opportunity to start writing themselves a new history.