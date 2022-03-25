Connacht make seven changes for visit of Leinster

Connacht coach Andy Friend reckons he will know from the first collision whether his men are up to the task of defeating champions Leinster when they clash at the Sportsground this Saturday evening (7.35pm) in the URC.

It will be the first of three meetings in four weeks between the sides but this weekend’s clash will bear little resemblance to their back-to-back games next month in the Champions Cup.

Friend reckons he will know quite early whether they are set for a repeat of the superb displays which claimed victories over Scarlets and Stormers, or whether they are poised for another tough night like when they went down 56-8 to Edinburgh last time out.

“Pretty much from the kickoff, I reckon that first collision, you’ll be able to tell whether we’re on or not on. What I want to see is if we do carry, that we carry with really good intent. If you see those in the first 30 seconds it’ll be a good day. If you don’t, it’ll be a long 80 minutes. That’s what happened against Edinburgh.”

He has Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan back from Irish duty and has made seven changes to the side which crashed against Edinburgh with Tiernan O’Halloran, Tom Farrell, Oran McNulty, Kieran Marmion, Denis Buckley, Niall Murray and Jarrad Butler coming in for Peter Sullivan, Sammy Arnold, Alex Wootton, Caolin Blade, Jordan Duggan, Leva Fifita and Paul Boyle.

Ciaran Frawley returns from a facial injury which saw him miss the wins over Ospreys and Lions and the 18-13 loss to Ulster last time out in the only change made by Leo Cullen from that loss in Belfast.

Frawley’s return sees a three-quarter line shuffle with Rory O’Loughlin moving from centre to left wing and Tommy O’Brien starting on the right.

Academy player Chris Cosgrove is set to make his debut off the bench — the versatile former St Michael’s College player can play a number of positions across the back.

Friend says this weekend’s clash - when both sides will be without their frontline Irish internationals - will have to be taken separately from when they meet twice in the Champions Cup in the next three weeks.

“I think you have to take them game-by-game. The first game is in the URC, so all we’re focusing on at the moment is this Saturday and what we believe Leinster will deliver, and the threats we have to try to contain, and how we think we can use our strengths to get through them, and stop them.

“All the focus is on that, and then we have a game in the middle of that which is Benetton, and then we’ll put on our Champions Cup hat. It’ll be a very different Leinster team again because they’ll have a lot of internationals back. It’ll be the same Leinster style with a different calibre of footballer,” added Friend.

Three of the four Leinster players who Connacht announced recently would be joining them in the summer will feature this weekend. Loosehead Peter Dooley will start while Josh Murphy and David Hawkshaw are on the bench — winger Adam Byrne is the fourth — and Friend said it’s just the nature of professional sport to come up against who will be in your squad in a few months.

“That’s footie though, isn’t it? They’re still playing for Leinster, so I’ve no doubt they'll be doing everything they can to win for them, and we’ll be doing everything we can to nullify their strengths. Come July when we commence our pre-season, we’ll welcome them to the Sportsground, but in the meantime they're opposition,” added Friend.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, T Daly, O McNulty; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, J Aungier; O Dowling, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: J Murphy, M Burke, G McGrath, U Dillane, P Boyle, C Blade, S Arnold, D Kilgallen.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, J Osborne, C Frawley, R O’Loughlin; R Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, J Tracy, M Alaalatoa; R Molony, J McCarthy; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: S Cronin, E Byrne, T Clarkson, J Murphy, M Moloney, N McCarthy, D Hawkshaw, C Cosgrove.