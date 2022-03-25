As head coach of the AIL’s current standard-bearers, Railway Union’s John Cronin believes the women’s AIL – and, by extension, Ireland - would benefit from a radical reshuffle.

He says the IRFU tried to copy England’s success when it consulted with clubs in 2019 about forming an elite high performance league but didn’t go far enough.

“After the 2017 World Cup there was a transformation of women’s rugby globally. England brought in 10 clubs, put £2.4m per annum into them and sought to base their teams where the population is, so that any young athlete would be within an hour or two of an elite club. You can’t train properly if you’re spending 18 hours a-week travelling to training which is happening here, especially because of the emphasis on provincial rugby. ”

Cronin says Ireland needs to ape England by creating a league based around representative clubs in the big population centres – Cork, Limerick, Galway, Belfast and four teams in Dublin.

“The union currently centres everything around the provinces, which is three games a-year for women.

“The women’s game here can’t afford to pay female athletes €100k a-year to move to provinces so what do you do?

“You set up elite teams in those cities and link them with local universities and a scholarship system so someone like Beibhinn Parsons doesn’t have to move to Dublin.

“Clubs and the union would have to invest in it. The union should then hold clubs accountable for the funding but also give them supports through coaching etc.

“If the IRFU said ‘we’ll give you 50k a year and you have to put in 150k yourselves and these are the standards we’re going to hold you to;’ we’d say ‘grand’.

“The IRFU needs to decide what the pathway is for female players. The provinces were put together by James II in 1610 and we’re organising women’s rugby around them in 2022. That’s nuts! If we organised the men’s game again would we do it through provinces?

“Our top women are amateurs and trying to serve three masters - club, province and country. That’s too difficult. We’re obsessed with the vehicle (club or province) instead of the player. If we were more player-centred then the AIL and, by extension Ireland, would benefit."