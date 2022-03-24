Connacht know they have left themselves no margin for error

Connacht captain Jarrad Butler said they have only themselves to blame after leaving themselves with so little wriggle room heading into the business end of the URC campaign.

Connacht are four points adrift of a quarter-final spot with the Bulls, currently eighth, having a game in hand over them. Ospreys are also two points clear of Andy Friend’s men, who now need a series of results to go their way if they are to make it to the Champions Cup next season.

It’s a tall order which gets under way on Saturday evening when they host champions Leinster — they will also play Leo Cullen’s men twice in the Champions Cup next month — followed by a trip to a Benetton side who are likely to have their high-flying Italian stars back. Then a trip to South Africa awaits to face the Lions and the Sharks.

Successive wins away to Scarlets and home to the Stormers had set Connacht up well but a 56-8 hammering away to Edinburgh has really deflated their hopes.

“Right now we have put ourselves under pressure in the URC,” said Butler. “We have five games left and realistically we have to win four of them to make the play-offs. We know that’s the case but all we can do is focus on one game at a time.” The Australian, who has made 90 appearances since arriving in 2017, said he had no hesitation about signing a two-year contract extension recently and now just wants to finish the season on a high.

But the 30-year-old acknowledged that they have given themselves little wriggle room after crashing 56-8 away to Edinburgh last time out.

"We were scratching our heads after the game wondering what the hell happened because it was pretty embarrassing, that performance there.

"Edinburgh could do whatever they wanted and by the end of it, you saw 15 blokes not in our jerseys running around having a good time, which sucked.

"We did have a lot of time to be able to reflect on it and a lot of it came down to 'controllables' and stuff we can do ourselves, which I think is important.

"We've got all the systems in place but we saw there that if you're not consistent and don't nail your stuff all the time, you end up putting yourselves in positions like we did against Edinburgh.

"There have been a couple of occasions this year where we haven't been there 100% and you can see it makes a big difference. That's three times now this season that's occurred and we don't want it to happen again and we're not going to let that happen again."

They have had a few weeks to stew on that defeat and will have out-half Jack Carty and hooker Dave Heffernan back from Irish duty for this one, with Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham to follow, but Butler knows they need to respond from the Edinburgh thrashing.

"We have parked that game but we're definitely trying to take those lessons forward. It's happened too many times this year where we think, 'We really let them dictate the game' and went away from the key principles we have in place."