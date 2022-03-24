Wales name side for opening Women's Six Nations clash with Ireland

Wales have named their side to face Ireland in their opening game of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations at the RDS on Saturday.

This will be the first Six Nations in which Wales can call on professional players. Ten of head coach Ioan Cunningham’s starting XV became full-time athletes in January with a further four on retainer contracts.

Captain Siwan Lillicrap has recovered from Covid-19 to lead the side. Sioned Harries is named among the replacements having won the last of her 58 caps in 2019 while Sisilia Tuipulotu is in line for a debut.

Former captain Carys Phillips will make her first Six Nations appearance in two years. Kayleigh Powell slots in at full-back in what will be her first Test since last year's Six Nations, while hooker Kelsey Jones is back in the matchday squad after missing the autumn internationals.

Elinor Snowsill is back to full fitness to partner club team mate Keira Bevan in the half-backs.

"We feel we have a good balance in the side with plenty of experience alongside some exciting young players," said Ioan Cunningham.

"It's good to have players like Kayleigh, Kelsey and Sioned back in the squad at the start of this tournament.

"Sisilia has settled in well to the training environment after taking up a retainer contract and she fully deserves to make the next step to international rugby. The more exposure we can give her at this level, the more comfortable she will be.

"The game against USA two weeks ago gave everyone a chance to stake their claim so we are certainly rewarding performance but also very conscious that we have three Test matches in three weekends.

“There is now healthy competition throughout the squad which is ideal."

New Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has named an inexperienced side for the clash. The shock omission was that of Beibhinn Parsons, who is only named on the bench.

McWilliams said: "This is a great start for us as a group, we're really excited about the youth and experience in the team.

"We'll learn a lot from this game, but for these players to go out and represent Ireland at the RDS is going to be special. It'll be a great occasion and I'm excited to see how they perform, because we've got through a lot of work over the last couple of weeks."

Ireland comfortably defeated Wales in last year’s Six Nations tournament by 45-0. This year's tournament is the first to have its stand-alone time in the rugby calendar, away from the men's competition.

Saturday’s Round 1 encounter will be shown live on Virgin Media One and BBC Two Northern Ireland. Kick off in the RDS is at 4.45pm.

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Jasmine Joyce; Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Cerys Hale; Natalia John, Gwen Crabb; Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Siwan Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope, Donna Rose, Sioned Harries, Bethan Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Robyn Wilkins, Sisilia Tuipulotu.

Ireland: Eimear Considine; Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood, Lucy Mulhall; Nicole Cronin, Aoibheann Reilly; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Katie O'Dwyer; Nichola Fryday (capt), Sam Monaghan; Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Christy Haney, Anna McGann, Hannah O'Connor, Kathryn Dane, Enya Breen, Beibhinn Parsons.