Murphy marshals Pres to 30th piece of sweet silverware as Christians undone

Presentation Brothers College 14 Christian Brothers College 10

Presentation Brothers College landed the Munster Schools Junior Cup for the 30th time in their history as they defeated Cork rivals Christian Brothers College 14-10 at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Tries in each half from Rory Maloney and Eoin Hurley were both converted by the excellent Harry Murphy and that proved to be the difference between the two sides as Pres claimed the title for the first time since 2014 at the expense of Christians, who responded in vain through Bill McCarthy and Conor Galvin.

When these two rivals meet, it’s often a tight and tense affair and this first half was no different although Pres would edge in front with just five minutes on the clock.

Captain Maloney led by example as he broke a tackle before touching down behind the posts allowing his number 10 Murphy to fire over an easy conversion.

But Christians responded well to that setback and they would open their account in the 23rd minute when a powerful forward surge and a clever hand-off from McCarthy sent Daire O’Callaghan clear with a free run to the corner.

Loud and proud: Pres supporters cheer on their team in the Munster Schools Junior Final at Musgrave Park. Pic Larry Cummins

Charlie Patrick O’Shea would fail to add the extras from a difficult angle while O’Callaghan would fail to collect a pass close to the end-line ensuring Pres, who also missed an early penalty from Murphy, maintained their 7-5 lead at half-time.

O’Shea would see a long penalty drop just short moments after the restart and Pres would punish their opponents with 20 minutes remaining.

A quick passing move between Murphy, Daniel Foley, and Deckie Fitzgerald was finished by Eoin Hurley before Murphy converted from an incredibly difficult position, 14-5.

Some sensational last-ditch tackles from O’Shea and Hurley stopped Christians from notching certain tries and when Conor Galvin would finally breakthrough late on it was too late as Pres hung on to land the silverware.

Scorers for Presentation Brothers College: Tries: R Maloney and E Hurley. Cons: H Murphy (2).

Christian Brothers College: Tries: D O’Callaghan, C Galvin.

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE: D Fitzgerald, E Hurley, M Hetherington, J O’Leary, A Dunne, H Murphy, R Byrd; S MacFarlane O’Shea, L Hegarty, F O’Sullivan, C Donnelly, D Murphy, D Foley, B Foley, R Moloney.

Replacements: D Sheehy, C Murphy, S Gilbert, C Bruhn, R Porter, F Óg Sheahan, H Murphy, R Byrne, E O’Dowd, J Cashman.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE: C Kilbride B McCarthy, A O’Connell, L O’Leary, D O’Callaghan, CP O’Shea, C Barrett; R O’Callaghan, P O’Rourke, M Shalloe Z Coughlan, I Morton C Walsh, C Hughes, C Galvin.

Replacements: E Collins, Z McGarry, C Wallace, R Coughlan, R Cogan, J McCarthy, C Corkery, B Mayer, S Glackin, A Murray.

Referee: Tómas O’Sullivan (MAR).