Ronan O'Gara: Building strength in depth is key to Ireland's next step

The end to Ireland’s latest Six Nations campaign has brought with it a mountain of analysis as to where Andy Farrell’s squad stands eighteen months out from the next World Cup, but Ronan O’Gara’s take is simple enough.

Keep calm and carry on.

“The main priority is just keep adding,” he said on the launch of the Aviv Mini Rugby Festival on Wednesday morning. “Keep adding.

“Sometimes the mentality with Irish people is that they are looking to pick holes or presume there would be a big fall but that’s not necessarily the case. Just leave them off. They’re in good form, they have momentum, there is competition for places, the dynamic seems good. They are allowed have a happy camp, that exists in sport.”

There is no need for PhD in rugby to single out the areas of concern for the Triple Crown winners as the four-year cycle funnels down towards that global gig in France next year when they will be pooled with South Africa, Scotland, Spain and most likely Tonga.

Out-half and front row stick out a mile, but there are concerns too about the strength in depth at second row, and at full-back where Hugo Keenan remains head and shoulder above anyone else when it comes to the 15 shirt.

“So, what you want as the head coach is competition for places and they have that in probably two-thirds of the case," said the La Rochelle director of rugby.

"Two-thirds is probably a bit harsh: in most positions, but with a few notable exceptions maybe.

“It’s not that the competition for places isn’t there, it’s just when you have someone like Tadhg Furlong he is very difficult to replace. Johnny (Sexton) in current form is difficult to replace but that’s probably with an asterisk too: that the guys looking to take his place are completely under-rugbyed (sic).

“It’s a position where you get better with minutes and experience, and experience in big games, but they haven’t got that. Poor old Joey (Carbery) has been riddled with injury and then, with a Six Nations title on the line, Johnny is the number one ten so he’s not just going to be giving up easy minutes to someone else when the team plays better when the best out-half is on the pitch.

“The nearer you get to Rugby World Cup, or from now on, there will be a focus on Ireland needing to establish who their number two and three out-half is.”

Sport tends to lend itself to introspection, of course. It’s a fact of life for teams, the media and supporters, but the reality is that every side in the world will be poring over depth charts - and much, much more - as the weeks and months dwindle down to France 2023.

Even the hosts.

Fabien Galthié has resurrected Les Bleus and managed to reconnect them with both their heritage and with the country at large. A first Championship title and Grand Slam in a dozen years has only added to the momentum but even they are not immune to the vagaries of injury and sport's other uncontrollables.

“There’s a very high feelgood factor here since the weekend," said O'Gara. "Different maybe to when they beat the All Blacks in November. There has been a sense of achievement in winning the Grand Slam. It was something they identified with and they probably said, ‘we need to win this if we are thinking of trying to win a home World Cup’.

“Even more so than Ireland they have such strength in depth in a lot of positions but they are still dependent on keeping your five world-class players fit to give themselves a chance. They have more strength in depth, there’s no doubt about, but between Ireland and France the quality of the Test team is very similar.”