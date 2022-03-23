Friend feeling stretched thin but insists Connacht can cope 

Connacht coach Andy Friend is not planning on bringing in cover at hooker but has acknowledged his side are just one injury away from having an awkward position on their hands as they head into the business end of the season.

A hamstring injury which has ended Shane Delahunt’s season leaves Connacht with just one hooker who has ever started a game for them, and they are facing a tough few months with three clashes against Leinster and two away in South Africa against the Lions and Sharks.

Dave Heffernan has returned from the Irish camp while back-up Jonny Murphy has made all 19 appearances over the past three and a half seasons off the bench.

And while 2019 U-20 grand slam hooker Dylan Tierney Martin is back in training, his only appearance for his native province was a 15-minute debut off the bench against Scarlets this time last year.

“If we were to get another injury we are going to find ourselves very thin,” admitted Friend. “Everyone is scratching for front rows at the moment. We are comfortable where we are at the moment but what we don’t need is another injury to a hooker this weekend.

“We have Jonny Murphy there and he’s been an integral part of the squad for the past three and a half years. He’s fit and available and Dylan is only a week away but, as you say, he hasn’t played a lot of footie. He’s back training with us now but hopefully he should be available for selection in the next couple of weeks.”

Connacht resume their season after a chastening 56-8 loss to Edinburgh at the start of the month with a clash against Leinster in the URC on Saturday evening, before again facing Leo Cullen’s men twice next month in the Champions Cup last 16 round.

Aside from Delahunt, Connacht will also be without winger Alex Wootton and prop Tietie Tuimauga, and Friend clarified the position of Aussie winger Ben O’Donnell who has recovered from injury but whose only appearance this season was the 35-22 home loss to Dragons.

Plotting ahead: Connacht forwards coach Dewald Senekal and head coach Andy Friend. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

“The tricky bit for Ben, we got ourselves in a quandary when we signed Benny, the expectation was Jarrad Butler would have already become an Irish citizen because he'd had the three years. But that then changed that you had to then get capped," explained Friend.

“And of course when all of that happened Covid had hit so there weren't opportunities that may have been presented previously or pre-Covid where he may have been able to get capped.

"So, we've ended up in an awkward position where you can only have the two ANZACS on the field at any one time. Jarrad is an ANZAC until he gets his Irish citizenship in August this year, John Porche is an ANZAC, Ben O’Donnell is an ANZAC so you can only ever play two of them.

“And for Ben, it's been very unfortunate because Jarrad and John, thankfully, they don't tend to get injured and they play very good rugby. So, Ben still continues to be a great squad man for us, continues to turn up here and deliver his best every single time he takes that training field. But playing opportunities have been very limited for him but I must compliment him he's just been brilliant for the squad and continues to give to the squad, not on the footy field unfortunately for him, but certainly off the field.”