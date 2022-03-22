Ireland trio return to boost Munster squad ahead of Benetton clash 

Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Jeremy Loughman all back in the panel for Italians' URC trip to Musgrave Park  
Bursting back: Craig Casey returns to the Munster squad after the Six Nations. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 17:25
Brian Marshall 

Munster have stepped up preparations for this weekend's visit of Benetton Treviso in the United Rugby Championship with Ireland trio Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Jeremy Loughman all rejoining the squad. 

Friday night's clash at Musgrave Park (7.35pm) likely comes to soon for the other Munster members of Ireland's Six Nations panel with Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery all featured for Ireland as they beat Scotland on Saturday to win the Triple Crown.

There was good news in Tuesday's squad update with Jason Jenkins returning to full training. The Leinster-bound lock is available for selection after recovering from an abdomen injury but on the flip side, Mike Haley sustained a low-grade knee injury against the Lions on Saturday and will rehab over the coming weeks. Ireland winger Andrew Conway is also still recovering from a knee complaint which ruled him out of the Scotland game. 

Thomas Ahern (thigh), Keith Earls (thigh) and Roman Salanoa (ankle) have all increased their training load this week with the trio targeting a return to training next week.

