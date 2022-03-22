Ireland trio return to boost Munster squad ahead of Benetton clash 

Munster have stepped up preparations for this weekend's visit of Benetton Treviso in the United Rugby Championship with Ireland trio Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Jeremy Loughman all rejoining the squad.

Friday night's clash at Musgrave Park (7.35pm) likely comes to soon for the other Munster members of Ireland's Six Nations panel with Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery all featured for Ireland as they beat Scotland on Saturday to win the Triple Crown.