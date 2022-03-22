Professional contracts remain a thorny subject for IRFU

The case for professional contracts to be awarded to Ireland’s XVs players is beginning to look almost taboo.

The independent review into the women’s team’s failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup advised that hybrid and retainer contracts be considered but IRFU CEO Kevin Potts then poured no little cold water on the possibility of it happening any time soon.

Potts also claimed that those players’ representatives who had been dealing with the union and the Government had expressed a reluctance over the issue of contracts even being mentioned in the review lest it distract from other matters.

And Fiona Steed, a former player and current member of the IRFU’s union committee and chair of its women’s sub-committee, claimed it was a far more complicated process than simply printing up deals and asking players to sign.

New head coach Greg McWilliams joined that chorus yesterday when asked about the Welsh move to award 12 full-time contracts and another dozen sub-contracts in response to their disappointing efforts on the field of play in recent times.

“For me, professionalism is Monday morning when it's dark outside and nobody's looking at what you're doing,” he said. “It's getting out of bed: you can hit the snooze button five times but you only hit it once. You're up and at them.

“You eat well, you're getting the right amount of sleep, you're in the gym, you're sticking to your plan, you understand your IDPs (individual development plan) and you can improve as a player.

“I see ourselves as a professional group of players. I don't look at that at all, I'm just looking at what we need to do for the Six Nations, which is make sure that we put the best foot forward.

“We learn at every single opportunity and we make sure we put faith in our process, and we have our DNA.

“At the end of the day we're representing a brilliant country and we're going to put the best foot forward and hopefully we can play an exciting brand that makes people look forward to watching us play.”