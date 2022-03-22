Ireland coach Greg McWilliams says 'door is always open' for axed stars to earn recall 

Greg McWilliams insists that the door remains open for players like Cliodhna Moloney, Sene Naoupu, and Anna Caplice after they failed to make the cut for the new Ireland head coach's first Six Nations squad.

And the new man made it clear that the omission of Moloney, who was hugely critical of former IRFU head of women’s rugby Anthony Eddy late last year, was made with nothing other than rugby in mind.

McWilliams has taken over from Adam Griggs since the latter stood down a few months after the squad failed to qualify for the World Cup and he shook things up immediately by choosing nine uncapped players and leaving out some veterans.

He puts out a first XV and matchday squad this Saturday when Scotland visit the RDS in the first round of the TikTok Six Nations with Tullamore native and second row Nichola Fryday newly-installed as team captain for the campaign.

“There’s a number of people that have missed out,” said McWilliams. “It’s important to say that the door is always open for the squad. I mean, this is our first squad and it won’t be maybe until we have the third or fourth camp get-together as we progress as a group that we might see some consistency in the squad.”

He expressed the hope that the trio of experienced players mentioned above, and others, might yet return to the fold and echoed the words of IRFU CEO Kevin Potts some weeks ago in stating that Moloney’s absence had nothing to do with off-pitch matters.

It was the Wasps hooker who accused Eddy of "spreading slurry" after an interview given by the now-departed union man and she also played a central role in talks with the Government, Sport Ireland, and the IRFU following the famous letter which criticised the union.

“This is a rugby decision,” McWilliams insisted. “Nobody steered me any other way. I’m selecting who I believe are the right people at the moment to represent Ireland and I’m really proud of the squad that we have.” His intention is to play a style of rugby that will place a huge emphasis on the fitness of his charges and he was effusive about the management team and staff that he had gathered around him as they face into the Championship.

The recent independent report into the team’s failure to make the World Cup called for full-time personnel in areas ranging from performance analysis, assistant coach, sports psychology, athletic performance, and nutrition.

When McWilliams was asked if any of these have since been filled, he opted instead to talk up the quality of those doing the roles and he was just as careful to avoid the core issue when asked about the possibility of professional XVs contracts.

Disappointing.

Similar stuff followed. McWilliams also brushed past the fact that the independent report had stressed the need for basic support systems to be put in place.

“I came from America where it was always hard to even get 31 GPS units for a World Cup,” he said of a four-year stint with the Eagles. “Coming back here, I cannot believe how good a resource we have and the players have at their disposal.” And as for targets in this Six Nations which his team will have to complete without at least some of their contracted sevens players due to a calendar clash?

“I don't do KPIs around targets for players. I do KPIs around what we are trying to get out of each game, both sides of the ball. The results will look after themselves. To be honest with you, I haven't really thought about results at all.

“Maybe I should. It's not part of my mindset at all. I just want to make sure that we get our pillars right. It's not important to me, it really isn't. People who know me will tell you that's the way my mind is, being true to myself. I haven't really thought about results at all.”