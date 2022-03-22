Making an impact: Conor Murray a man at ease with his new role for Ireland

Conor Murray admits it took time to adapt to the role of ‘finisher’ but the Ireland scrum-half has stressed his intention to be world class regardless of when it is he is called on by Andy Farrell.

The Munster man’s place in the starting line-up has been taken by Jamison Gibson-Park in recent times, bringing to an end a long and suffocating hold on the No.9 national jersey that goes back to his first season eleven years ago.

It’s a residency that deserves a recap. Three of Murray’s first four Tests came off the bench but he was the main man long before that 2011/12 campaign ended and at the start of a run that would see him start 77 times and play second fiddle just twice.

One of those came in November of 2013 when Joe Schmidt went for Eoin Reddan. The other was a World Cup pool game against Romania when he was rested.

All told, Murray had started 44 consecutive games across a period of more than five years until the Autumn Nations Cup game in November of 2020 when Farrell made the switch to Gibson-Park and that’s how the pecking order has largely remained.

“It takes a bit of adjustment, for sure,” said Murray after Saturday’s defeat of Scotland which secured a Triple Crown. “Like you said, when you’re used to starting for a good while that’s definitely still the aim. I just want to be playing good rugby and playing as well as I can. Jamo has been brilliant, Craig has been brilliant, so that’s a kind of a sidebar.

“Overall, as I’m sure you’ve heard from lads throughout the tournament, the atmosphere and the want from everyone to do well in this group is true and it’s natural. There are no people competing against each other, like not talking and things like that. There’s none of that.”

Murray’s stock was at its highest in Ireland’s Grand Slam year of 2018 when one respected French publication even named him world player of the year, but a troublesome neck injury and a noticeable dip in form on his return left him vulnerable to challengers.

Arguments have been made for clubmate Craig Casey as a more suitable candidate for the role of second scrum-half with Ireland given the differences in style, but Murray proved his worth again the last two weekends with excellent cameos against England and the Scots.

“Personally, I’m driven to being as good as I can be and I feel like I have a lot to offer,” he added. “I just want to play as well as I can. Wherever the chips fall they’ll fall and that’s the way it is.

“And if you’re not in the starting team you need to be the best you can possibly be - try and be world-class when you come on and give as best you can. There’s just a really good atmosphere within the group. We won a Triple Crown and it’s just a great place to be.

“You’ve heard about Pete O’Mahony loving camp and everyone loves coming in here. It’s just a really good environment that Andy and all the other coaches have created for us where we just get better and keep pushing each other. Everyone is just really open, it’s class.”

He has no hesitation in identifying the key in all this.

There is no desire to compare or contrast the current regime with any that went before it, just an honesty about the job that Farrell has done in fostering an environment where there is no such thing as a stupid question but rather a collective approach to improvement.

Murray’s involvement three days ago was capped by a try which handed Ireland the fifth bonus point and also brought to an end a personal drought that stretched back all the way to his previous effort, against Italy, in February of 2019.

It’s no wonder he is content with his game lately.

“Yeah, I’m happy with the last couple of weeks. It’s what I’m expected to do. I want to come on and be as good as I can be, and that’s not spoofing or trying to give you a line there. It really is a case of coming on and adding something to the group because, to be honest with you, there’s competition everywhere.

“Craig has been flying it and you need to be on top of your game. You need to come on and offer something, and not try and go off on your own boat, but add to the team with whatever the team needs.

“It’s been really enjoyable and you want to come on and have a good memory of a game, whether it be starting or coming on and getting X amount of minutes. You want to contribute to this thing we’ve got going on at the moment.”

Next up is a daunting but exciting trip to New Zealand where the three-Test series is likely to be joined by a handful of midweek games. Is it a case of gunning for a first win on Kiwi soil? Or a tour centred on developing the wider group? Murray would say both.

Ireland go there on the back of a Championship that coughed up four bonus-point wins and a narrow loss in Paris but in the knowledge that there seems to be plenty more in the tank. That’s a nice way to be.

“I’ve been down there a couple of times and it’s a tough place to go, but no better group that I’d like to travel with, all going well. It’s great.”