U20 Grand Slam champions: So who are Ireland's next generation of rugby stars?

Jack BOYLE: Turned 20 last week, the former St Michael’s loosehead prop has been ever-present in 2022, his second season with Richie Murphy’s Ireland U20s. Being tipped for a big future at Leinster having joined their academy last summer.

Ben BROWNLEE: The Leinster centre, 19, broke a bone in his hand in the home win over Italy, having scored a try in his two prior starts, against Wales and France, a crucial 79th minute try that paved the way for a famous win in Aix-en-Provence.

Tony BUTLER: A product of Ennis RFC, Butler has since cut his AIL teeth with Garryowen and earned a senior Munster debut off the bench in the European pool victory at Wasps last December. Named as a replacement in all five games and been sprung off the bench to close out three wins so far.

Patrick CAMPBELL: Still 19 and from Rochestown, Co. Cork, Campbell made a name for himself long before this Ireland U20 campaign, both as a hurler who won a Minor All-Ireland Championship with the Rebels and with a try-scoring debut at full-back for Munster in the European win over Wasps, keeping his place to face Castres a week later. Has started all five games for Ireland at full-back.

Patrick Campbell

Ben CARSON: A late addition to the 2022 squad having been selected in last summer’s 2021 Six Nations, the Banbridge centre punctured his spleen in an Ulster A game last September but returned to the green jersey to fill the void left by Brownlee and started last week’s big win in England.

Ethan COUGHLAN: Like fellow Munster academy member Butler, the scrum-half is a product of Ennis RFC who made his senior debut off the bench against Wasps and has also made his URC debut for the province against Zebre. Has provided cover for starting 9 Matty Devine in four games but started the win over France.

Reuben CROTHERS: Ireland’s captain and ever-present blindside flanker featured in the 2021 U20 Six Nations in Cardiff last summer and has since joined the Ulster academy. Has played every minute of this campaign, scored tries against both Wales and Italy and leads the tournament for most completed tackles (55) with none missed.

James CULHANE: A powerhouse No.8 from UCD, the big carrying back-rower has played every minute of all four games so far and picked up Man of the Match awards in the home wins over both Wales and Italy, against whom he also scored a try.

Matty DEVINE: A Connacht academy scrum-half who has showcased his pace and speed around the ruck, he was coached by father Mike Devine, who played for Buccaneers and was a member of the 1988 Offaly U21 All-Ireland winning side. Devine has chipped in with tries against Wales, Italy and England.

Ireland's Matthew Devine runs in the sixth try against Scotland.

Fionn GIBBONS: The Castleknock back started the Six Nations campaign at centre against Wales and has moved out to the left wing for starts against Italy and England, his 6ft 4ins, 15st 8lbs frame proving a handful for defenders.

Josh HANLON: The back-up hooker from Ballynahinch has featured twice off the bench in 2022 and will again provide cover from ever-present starter James McCormick against Scotland in Cork on Sunday.

Daniel HAWKSHAW: The younger brother of 2019 Grand Slam-winning captain David, Daniel, 19, is also a midfielder and started in the victory against France at inside centre.

Aitzol KING: A product of Balbriggan RFC who now plays AIL rugby with Clontarf, King earned his starting spot on the right wing with two superbly-taken tries off the bench in the big win over England last week.

Diarmuid MANGAN: Back-rower from Naas, who represented Newbridge and is now playing AIL with UCD, the Under-19 missed the start of the campaign through injury but made his Ireland debut off bench last week against England.

Shane MALLON: Another UCD representative, the Longford player started in the opening game on the wing against Wales.

James McCORMICK: Ever-present in the Ireland U20 front row alongside loosehead Jack Boyle, the Ulster academy hooker scored tries against both Wales and France.

Rory McGUIRE: Having featured at tighthead for Leinster development sides, the UCD prop from Blackrock began the campaign on the bench against Wales but has started every game since.

Lorcan McLOUGHLIN: The Ulster back-rower Wasn’t in the team initially, forced way in, past McNabney at blindside, off bench v Italy and start v England. Loughborough University then Ulster academy and QUB.

Jack McNABNEY: Another Ireland Under-19, Ballymena’s McNabney started the first three games and made a big impact on the blindside of the back row with a try in the opening-round win over Wales. Also started against France and Italy and came off the bench in England.

Adam McNAMEE: Another Ulster forward from Malone, the lock has come off the bench three times in the 2022 campaign.

Darragh McSWEENEY: A Shannon prop, McSweeney came off the bench in the wins over both France and Italy.

Oisin MICHEL: A loosehead prop from Leinster who has cut his teeth in the AIL with Lansdowne, Michel has provided bench cover since the second round.

Conor MOLONEY: Young Munster and Munster back-rower who made his senior debut for the province in that famous European pool victory at Wasps in December, he came off the bench in Aix to help close out the victory over France in round two.

Mark MORRISSEY: One half of an ever-present second-row partnership with fellow UCD lock Ciaran O’Tighearnaigh, Morrissey came up through Blackrock College, now plays AIL with UCD and is a member of the Leinster sub academy. Scored a try in the big win over Wales.

Seconc row Mark Morrissey

Chay MULLINS: A member of the Bristol Bears academy in England, he was identified by the Irish Qualified programme headed by former Ireland centre Kevin Maggs and has also represented Ireland Sevens. A wing, he has scored three tries, two against Wales and one versus Italy in three starts and will be on the bench against Scotland on Sunday.

Dylan O’GRADY: UCD outside back who came off the bench in the first three rounds.

Ronan O’SULLIVAN: Back-rower from Highfield RFC in Cork who featured in the opening-round matchday squad and came off the bench in the bonus-point victory over Wales.

Ciaran O’TIGHEARNAIGH: Morrissey’s second-row partner and the youngest member of the Ireland Under-20 squad aged just 18, O’Tighearnaigh is a UCD student who will have started every game in this 2022 championship.

Jude POSTLETHWAITE: Another Ireland Sevens representative, the Ulster academy centre is in his second season under Richie Murphy with the Irish U20. Missed the first two matches through injury but returned for the win over Italy and has kept his place at outside centre.

TRY: Jude Postlethwaite scores his side's third try

Charlie TECTOR: A graduate from Kilkenny College, the Lansdowne fly-half earned the number 10 jersey ahead of Butler through excellent performances in warm-ups against Leinster and Munster and it was his nerveless 80th-minute conversion that sealed the win in France.

Scott WILSON: Queen’s University Belfast prop who can play on both sides of the front row, Wilson started at tighthead against Wales, came off the bench against England and will be back in the number three jersey this weekend.