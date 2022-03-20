Ireland youngsters romp to Grand Slam with nine-try rout of Scots

U20 Six Nations: Ireland 59 Scotland U20 5

Ireland blew Scotland away in Cork on Sunday to claim their country’s third Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam in fine style and complete a bumper St Patrick’s weekend for Irish men’s rugby.

Less than 24 hours after the seniors claimed the Triple Crown at Aviva Stadium with a 26-5 bonus-point win over the Scots, Richie Murphy’s U20s romped to a nine-try win to complete a clean sweep, matching their predecessors of 2007 and 2019.

Jack Boyle, Fionn Gibbons, Jude Postlethwaite, Jack Culhane and Ben Carson all scored in a one-sided first half before Matthew Devine, James McCormick, Josh Hanlon and a second for Gibbons completed the one-sided affair, a second half score from Scottish wing Ross McKnight the visitors’ only solace on a miserable evening.

Charlie Tector, the hero of Ireland’s second-round win in France with a late conversion, kicked four of them on Sunday as Scotland were put to the sword, his replacement Tony Butler adding another three.

Ireland had started the game strong favourites to clinch the title, starting the final round three points ahead of France in the table, with the French facing England in Perpignan later on Sunday. Yet the Irish quickly put that proposition out of their rivals’ reach in a blistering five-try first half against a Scotland side bidding to avoid a second whitewash in a row and a fifth successive last place in the U20 championship.

The Scots fielded a half-back pairing of Redpath and Townsend, scrum-half Murray and fly-half Christian the respective sons of former international Brian Redpath and Gregor Townsend, the current Scotland senior head coach, but their offspring could have little impact on a game dominated by the home side in front of a sell-out Musgrave Park crowd.

The visitors’ vulnerabilities were exposed early when the highly-rated loosehead prop Jack Boyle won a turnover penalty on three minutes and then crashed over for the opening try on six minutes after front-row partner James McCormick turned over at a Scottish maul, fly-half Charlie Tector converting.

Left wing Fionn Gibbons added the second on 12 minutes and it was his break down the left that set up centre Jude Postlethwaite for the third on 23 minutes. The bonus-point fourth try, not that it was needed, came nine minutes later as Tector chipped and charged into the in-goal area. The bounce eluded the Irish 10 but support runner Jack Culhane mopped up to collect and the No.8 touched down.

Ireland rounded out the opening period with their fifth try just before the break, centre Ben Carson getting in on the act with his first try of the campaign with Tector adding his fourth conversion of the half to send his side into a 33-0 interval lead.

Scotland successfully regrouped during the break and came out with intent, putting the Irish through a couple of lengthy defensive sets but they came to nothing and when the visitors knocked on, a dominant Ireland scrum won a penalty to relive the early second-half pressure.

It quickly turned into more points as Chay Mullins, a late second-half replacement for full-back Patrick Campbell, who was removed for a Head Injury Assessment, broke down the left wing and passed inside to Matthew Devine, the scrum-half kicking ahead and collecting the ball on five metres to run in for the sixth try of the evening on 53 minutes.

A seventh soon followed as hooker McCormick carried over the line to finish from a driving maul, Tector’s replacement Butler converting with his first kick.

Ireland’s momentum waned as their bench emptied and Scotland finally made inroads to their 22. A yellow card for Postlethwaite on 70 minutes saw the home side play out the final 10 minutes with 14 men and the Scots managed to avoid a blank when wing Ross McKnight scored in the corner.

Inevitably, though, it was Ireland that finished on a high, replacement hooker Josh Hanlon adding his side’s eighth try with five minutes to go and there was still time for Gibbons to apply the icing to the celebratory cake.

IRELAND U20: P Campbell (C Mullins, 37 - HIA); A King, J Postlethwaite, B Carson, F Gibbons; C Tector (T Butler, 56), M Devine (E Coughlan, 56); J Boyle (O Michel, 60), J McCormick (J Hanlon, 60), R McGuire (S Wilson, 56); C O'Tighearnaigh, M Morrissey (A McNamee, 60); L McLoughlin, R Crothers - captain, J Culhane (D Mangan, 60).

Yellow card: J Postlethwaite 70-80

SCOTLAND U20: R McClintock (K Clark, 29); R McKnight (T Glendinning, 71), D Munn, A Stirrat, B Evans; C Townsend, M Redpath (J Cope, 60); M Jones (A Rogers, 44), P Harrison (D Hood, 68), G Scougall (C Bowker, 60); J Taylor, M Williamson; M Deehan (I Hill, 60), T Brown, R Tait – captain (R Gordon, 68).

Referee: Federico Vedovelli (Italy)