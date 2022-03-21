'This Grand Slam will count in the construction of this team'

How do you celebrate a first Six Nations title - a first Grand Slam - in 12 years? In France’s case, with joy confined.

After the initial burst of emotion when referee Jaco Peyper signalled the end of Saturday evening’s match, as several weeks of ever-mounting pressure finally escaped all at once, the French squad were soon back on message.

The immediate grab-a-player post-match TV interviews after the 25-13 win over England were filled with starry-eyed and stunned ‘we’ve done it’ speechlessness - Cameron Woki, first-up in front of France 2’s cameras, took refuge in thanking anyone he could think of, Oscar winner-style - but, once the trophy lift and obligatory Thunderclap with fans were over, Fabien Galthie’s reality, imprinted on the team since the earliest days, was quickly restored.

“This is our third tournament together, after we finished second twice,” captain Antoine Dupont told reporters at the post-match press conference. “We have the World Cup in mind, but first we will all enjoy the end of the Tournament together. We will focus on the World Cup afterwards.”

France 2023, which kicks off in Paris in less than 18 months, was a regular reference point in the French post-match press post-mortems - head coach Galthie mentioned it as well. There’s very much a sense that this Six Nations win, important though it undoubtedly is, matters more to the fans and the pundits than the players.

The changing room was, according to Galthie, “quiet, actually. Tired, happy and peaceful”.

For Dupont and his cohorts as for the France staff, the 2022 Six Nations win is a save point in a bigger game. A major one, certainly, as it brings a trophy, a silverware bonus that adds plenty to the confidence scale - but everyone in Les Bleus knows there are tougher boss fights ahead.

Like the victory over New Zealand in November, or July’s first win in Australia in 31 years, breaking the losing streaks in Dublin, Edinburgh and Cardiff, this was another metaphor-mixing box ticked. The next big one on the horizon, after Japan in July, is South Africa in Marseille in the middle of the November internationals.

Galthie has long followed this hard touchstone logic for monitoring French progress. His personal calendar of his tenure as head coach of France is determined in matches rather than weeks or months.

When he officially took charge, shortly before the 2020 Six Nations, he counted 46 matches to the World Cup final in 2023. He planned his coaching system accordingly. Saturday’s Grand Slam victory was match number 25. France have won 19 of them, including their last eight - a 76 percent success rate that seemed unachievable for so long. As Galthie said: “On Monday, we will be ranked second in the world. We are on the right track with a young team that’s 26 years old and with 20 caps on average, which will continue to grow and improve. There's no reason we can't continue to progress.”

Now, as Six Nations champions, the best side in Europe and the northern hemisphere’s undeclared ‘champions’, France have painted targets on their own backs. It’s hard enough getting to the top - it’s harder still to stay there.

For Les Bleus, the question now is how they manage their now-confirmed success. Mentally speaking, this change of status - from hopeful to champion - is a challenge in itself. So far, they have managed everything they have achieved and everything just about everyone else has thrown their way. But it gets harder from here on in.

Former France captain Thierry Dusautoir, writing in L’Equipe, summed up the difference between this Grand Slam-winning side and the previous nine in French history, including the 2010 vintage, of which he was one. “For the first time perhaps in the history of our rugby, this Grand Slam is a victory built over time. It is the reward of a path started three years ago,” he wrote, before adding an important caveat.

“This French team must continue to write its own history. I don't think we can draw parallels with the 2010 generation to which I belonged ... Our team won, but with less serenity and control.

“This Grand Slam will count in the construction of this team. Winning validates the work, it brings confidence. The staff and the players know what they are doing works.” No one in the French set up is pretending that a Grand Slam in 2022 is an ending. The performance in victory over England was incomplete - there are technical aspects to improve on, notably in kick receptions and the lineout, that rivals will have noted. Importantly, France have noted them, too.

The scary truth is, as Dusatoir noted, France aren’t the finished article. By the time the World Cup warm-up matches come around next summer, after the July tour of Japan, the November internationals, and the 2023 Six Nations, they plan to be.