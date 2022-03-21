New Zealand trip can't come soon enough for Farrell

Andy Farrell is optimistic he will be able to take an extended playing squad on tour to New Zealand this summer with two additional midweek games expected to be announced in addition to the confirmed three-Test series against the All Blacks.

Ireland have beaten the All Blacks three times in five meetings since 2016 but last toured New Zealand a decade ago in 2012 when Declan Kidney’s team ran them close in the second Test in Christchurch but were thumped 60-0 a week later in Hamilton.

Current head coach Farrell sees a Test series in New Zealand as the ultimate challenge but just over a year out from the World Cup in France he is keen to add experience to his wider playing group with midweek games against the Maori, with the development aspect of the tour considered just as essential to Ireland’s preparation for the 2023 tournament as facing one of the main favourites on their own turf.

Speaking following Ireland’s 26-5 bonus-point victory over Scotland on Saturday, which secured the Guinness Six Nations Triple Crown for the first time since the Grand Slam campaign of 2018, Farrell was asked about taking a big squad to New Zealand for what would be a first summer tour since the 2018 series win in Australia. Of the 42 players who were called up to the squad during the Six Nations, 24 earned starts in at least game and 32 players were used across the five matches in total, though some only sparingly. Third-choice fly-half Jack Carty was, for instance, given only two minutes of the bench while 10 players including the highly-rated back-rowers Gavin Coombes and Nick Timoney, and Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune, did not play at all.

'It's going to be important,” the Ireland boss said. “That's why we're going on the tour and that's why we're trying to extend the tour.” Of the development ingredient, he added: “It's massive. It's the perfect opportunity that we need. We've talked time and time again about the lack of touring. It's priceless. It looks like we're able to take a slightly bigger group, which is great. There's people that's already had a sniff, some people that's not had a game but we want to see them under pressure and going to New Zealand there will be no pressure like it. It's the perfect opportunity for us to find out more about ourselves.”