How many Ireland players merit selection on Six Nations team of the tournament?

15: Hugo Keenan (Ireland): A model of consistency, the Ireland full-back hardly put a foot wrong. Rock-solid in defence, immaculate under the high ball and a strong attacking weapon, he shone throughout the competition.

14: Damian Penaud (France): Finished the tournament as joint top try-scorer on three, and he was a regular threat to opposition defences with his power, angles of running and outstanding positional play.

13: Gael Fickou (France): Scored one of France's three tries in the Grand Slam-clinching victory over England, and was a key leadership figure in a brilliant defensive structure masterminded by Shaun Edwards.

12: Jonathan Danty (France): Forged a high-class centre combination with Fickou, combining aggressive running with wonderful awareness that made him the complete package.

11: James Lowe (Ireland): Scored three tries in the tournament, made a total of 439 metres and always looked a threat, whether attacking from deep or inside the opposition 22. His kicking game was also impressive.

10: Romain Ntamack (France): The France fly-half has always been a classy operator, and his ability to remain calm under pressure was a driving force behind Les Bleus' success. Rarely takes a wrong option.

9: Antoine Dupont (France): The France captain and current world player of the year did not disappoint. He was at the heart of everything good about his team, combining tactical intellect with attacking flair.

1: Ellis Genge (England): One of England's most consistent players who made a powerful impact. Impressive scrummaging work, allied to destructive carrying, made him a go-to man for head coach Eddie Jones.

2: Julien Marchand (France): The leading hooker in this season's Six Nations by a good margin, he was key to France's accomplished set-piece work and also proved a handful around the pitch.

3: Tadhg Furlong (Ireland): Did not have his finest day against England at Twickenham, but he remains arguably the best all-round prop in world rugby. A pillar for Ireland heading into next year's World Cup on French soil.

4: Maro Itoje (England): An incredible work-rate underpinned another strong Six Nations for the England lock. A nuisance for the opposition to deal with, his world-class form rarely wavers.

5: Cameron Woki (France): Equally at home in the back-row or second-row, he won 24 lineouts to put him in the tournament's top bracket. Like Itoje, he possesses a huge engine.

6: Michele Lamaro (Italy): Italy's captain was the competition's leading tackler with 86, and he captained them superbly - often in adversity - before a spectacular triumph against Wales that ended the Azzurri's run of 36 successive Six Nations defeats.

7: Anthony Jelonch (France): Scored France's winning try in a hard-fought contest against Wales, and he was never far from the action. Prolific at the breakdown, a lineout option and physical threat.

8: Gregory Alldritt (France): A leading candidate for player of the tournament, he made 65 carries - nine more than any other player - claimed six turnovers and made seven off-loads. The complete package.

BY THE NUMBERS.

12 - the number of years between French title and Grand Slam triumphs.

6 - the number of Six Nations titles won by France.

71 - the number of points collected by leading scorer Marcus Smith.

390 - the number of passes made by Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park runs in to score a try in the win over Italy.

4 - the number of defeats Wales and Italy fell to.

24 - the number of tries scored by Ireland.

65 - the number of carries made by France number eight Gregory Alldritt.

86 - the number of tackles made by Italy captain Michele Lamaro.

73 - the total number of tries scored in this season's Six Nations.

9 - the number of off-loads made by Italy wing Monty Ioane.