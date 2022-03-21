TadhgBeirne enjoys the moment - but relishes the future

The thought struck as Scotland threatened to make life difficult in the second-half on Saturday that the Ireland squad would be left picking at some serious mental scars had the game turned against them at the Aviva Stadium.

Talk of a Triple Crown, a prize all but abandoned in a shoe box and confined to the attic for years up to now, had abounded all week given the likelihood that France would do what they eventually did and beat England to claim the title and Grand Slam.

This relic of a bygone age had suddenly become the object of all their desires. Lifting that trophy above their heads had become a very real means of legitimising all the undoubted progress the team had made in the previous 12 months.

“We're here to win silverware, that's our goal,” said Tadhg Beirne. “Ultimately, we wanted to win the championship. We came in with the goal to win a Grand Slam and weren't able to do that and the Championship was out of our hands after Paris.

“But we have done everything apart from that to put ourselves in a position to win the Championship. We said after the France game that the Triple Crown has only been won by Ireland once in over 10 years, so for us to do that…”

I’s clearly … something. There was no denying the joy the players took in posing with the silverware after disposing of the Scots and it is worth pausing for a moment on the fact that this is a first trophy for the majority of Andy Farrell’s squad.

Only 15 of the players the head coach called up to camp this last two months or so had played a part when Ireland claimed that Grand Slam in 2018 and even that number overplays the hand some of them had under Joe Schmidt that year.

Jack Conan managed 53 minutes in two games, Joey Carbery just 39 across three. Robbie Henshaw bagged maybe three halves, tops, while Josh van der Flier’s input ended before half-time on day one against the French in Paris.

So Beirne was among the vast majority of the 40 or so players who took part in the squad’s efforts in some form or other this time around in that he was on the outside looking in four years ago. Few, in fact, were further outside the tent than the man from Eadestown.

The closest Beirne came to that Irish side was the two PRO12 games he played against Leinster and Munster for Scarlets on either side of that St Patrick’s weekend when Ireland hosed England in Twickenham to seal the deal.

This is a guy who rejected the offer to stay on in Wales, where he had earned himself an almost legendary reputation inside a few short seasons, to make his way back home and work his way into the national side via the provincial system.

It would be churlish not to share his sense of satisfaction and yet Beirne’s summation of the Championship from an Irish perspective was almost perfectly aligned with that of his head coach and captain who didn’t gloss over some of the issues along the way.

“A highlight would probably be the Wales game,” said Beirne. “We played incredibly well in that game. Again, getting to win a trophy at home in front of our own crowd, that's an incredible achievement and such a buzz.

“From a personal point of view it was kind of up and down but I've played five games on the bounce and it's been incredibly enjoyable,” said the versatile Munster man who started all of them in the second row. “Since the first day in camp it's been like that.” A happy camp isn’t a prerequisite for success in sport but it clearly isn’t a hindrance either. Beirne is just one among a burgeoning cast who has praised the atmosphere around this Ireland collective and the project in general.

The next building block will be the most fascinating of them all before France 2023: a three-Test series against New Zealand down there and with the possible addition of two further contests against the Maoris thrown in for good measure.

We’ll know for sure after that how far down the track this train has travelled.

“Everyone in here believes in what we're doing, believes in the way we're going forward,” said Beirne. “Everyone's excited about what's to come and everyone's enjoying the moment that we're in. So it's a pretty exciting time ahead.”