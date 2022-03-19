Jo'burg frustration for Munster as they let 11-point lead slip

Strong first half at Ellis Park but visitors only come away with losing BP in defeat to Lions
Jo'burg frustration for Munster as they let 11-point lead slip

Edwill van der Merwe of the Emirates Lions runs in to score a try against Munster.

Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 14:00
Craig Lewis

URC: Lions 23 Munster 21

Munster conceded 13 unanswered points in the final quarter of their United Rugby Championship clash against the Lions on Saturday as they succumbed to an agonising defeat at Ellis Park.

In what was Munster's final game on a two-match tour to South Africa, they will now head home with the scant consolation of another losing bonus-point after ultimately capitulating to a frustrating loss in Johannesburg.

In the build-up to this clash, Munster had spoken all week of the need to ensure they made a much-improved start to proceedings after enduring a horror first half against the Bulls last Saturday, which left them trailing by 23 points.

As it turned out, Munster did deliver in some style as props John Ryan and Josh Wycherley both barged over for tries from close range to send the visitors into a handy 14-0 lead within the opening 15 minutes.

With the Lions enjoying just 27% of possession in the opening quarter, the home team looked to be struggling to keep pace with Munster, but they would make a breakthrough in the 32nd minute as centre Burger Odendaal combined with Edwill van der Merwe for the latter to score a sensational try after bumping off Calvin Nash.

Not long after, Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse knocked over a penalty to reduce the deficit to just four points as the hosts looked to have shifted some ascendancy back in their favour, but Munster would have the final say of the half.

Just as the stadium clock ticked past 40 minutes, a powerful Munster scrum provided some front-foot ball before a stunning offloading sequence culminated in a try to Fineen Wycherley as they opened up a 21-10 advantage at the interval.

From there it was always going to be interesting to see how Munster coped with the heat and altitude factor, particularly considering that blazing sunshine had greeted them at Ellis Park for a mid-afternoon kick-off on the highveld.

In that context, Munster would have been mightily frustrated when a would-be try to Alex Kendellen was ruled out soon after the restart due to a marginal forward pass earlier in the movement.

Alex Kendellan of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match between Emirates Lions and Munster in Johannesburg Pic: Sportsfile
Alex Kendellan of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match between Emirates Lions and Munster in Johannesburg Pic: Sportsfile

Ultimately, the first points of the second half would only come in the 66th minute as Hendrikse slotted a penalty won at scrum-time just as the warning lights were starting to flash for a Munster team that appeared to be tiring.

Just moments later, a loose pass then allowed the Lions to capitalise and score their second try through Wandisile Simelane, while the touchline conversion suddenly left Munster with just a one-point lead.

That try represented a clear shift in momentum as the Lions clearly looked to be finishing as the stronger team, and a third penalty to Hendrikse in the 74th minute would enable the Johannesburg-based team to take the lead for the first time in the game, and from there they held on for victory.

Munster - Tries: John Ryan, Josh Wycherley, Fineen Wycherley. Conversions: Jack Crowley (3).

Lions - Tries: Edwill van der Merwe, Wandisile Simelane. Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2). Penalties: Hendrikse (3).

LIONS: Q Horn, S Pienaar, W Simelane, B Odendaal (capt), E van der Merwe, J Hendrikse, M van den Berg; F Horn, V Tshituka, S Sangweni, R Nothnagel, R Schoeman, C Sadie, J Visagie, S Sithole.

Replacements: PJ Botha, JP Smith, R Dreyer, R Venter, E Tshituka, N Steyn/G Smuts, M Rass, T Swanepoel.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; J Crowley, N Cronin; A Kendellen, J Hodnett, J O’Donoghue (capt), F Wycherley, J Kleyn, J Ryan, N Scannell, J Wycherley.

Replacements: S Buckley, M Donnelly, K Knox, E O’Connor, C Cloete, P Patterson, B Healy, L Coombes.

More in this section

RUGBYU-6NATIONS-ENG-IRL Look what you could win: Three trophies up for grabs in Ireland v Scotland
Ireland v Italy - U20 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Murphy's U20s want perfect end to perfect season 
Ireland Captain's Run Jamie Heaslip: 'Players played for Joe but in a different way than they would for an Andy or a Paulie'
<p>IN CHARGE: Fabien Galthie gestures as he addresses a press conference in Marcoussis</p>

Restless, ruthless, obsessive … but Galthié has France reaching new heights

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up