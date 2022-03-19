Jo'burg frustration for Munster as they let 11-point lead slip

URC: Lions 23 Munster 21

Munster conceded 13 unanswered points in the final quarter of their United Rugby Championship clash against the Lions on Saturday as they succumbed to an agonising defeat at Ellis Park.

In what was Munster's final game on a two-match tour to South Africa, they will now head home with the scant consolation of another losing bonus-point after ultimately capitulating to a frustrating loss in Johannesburg.

In the build-up to this clash, Munster had spoken all week of the need to ensure they made a much-improved start to proceedings after enduring a horror first half against the Bulls last Saturday, which left them trailing by 23 points.

As it turned out, Munster did deliver in some style as props John Ryan and Josh Wycherley both barged over for tries from close range to send the visitors into a handy 14-0 lead within the opening 15 minutes.

With the Lions enjoying just 27% of possession in the opening quarter, the home team looked to be struggling to keep pace with Munster, but they would make a breakthrough in the 32nd minute as centre Burger Odendaal combined with Edwill van der Merwe for the latter to score a sensational try after bumping off Calvin Nash.

Not long after, Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse knocked over a penalty to reduce the deficit to just four points as the hosts looked to have shifted some ascendancy back in their favour, but Munster would have the final say of the half.

Just as the stadium clock ticked past 40 minutes, a powerful Munster scrum provided some front-foot ball before a stunning offloading sequence culminated in a try to Fineen Wycherley as they opened up a 21-10 advantage at the interval.

From there it was always going to be interesting to see how Munster coped with the heat and altitude factor, particularly considering that blazing sunshine had greeted them at Ellis Park for a mid-afternoon kick-off on the highveld.

In that context, Munster would have been mightily frustrated when a would-be try to Alex Kendellen was ruled out soon after the restart due to a marginal forward pass earlier in the movement.

Alex Kendellan of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match between Emirates Lions and Munster in Johannesburg Pic: Sportsfile

Ultimately, the first points of the second half would only come in the 66th minute as Hendrikse slotted a penalty won at scrum-time just as the warning lights were starting to flash for a Munster team that appeared to be tiring.

Just moments later, a loose pass then allowed the Lions to capitalise and score their second try through Wandisile Simelane, while the touchline conversion suddenly left Munster with just a one-point lead.

That try represented a clear shift in momentum as the Lions clearly looked to be finishing as the stronger team, and a third penalty to Hendrikse in the 74th minute would enable the Johannesburg-based team to take the lead for the first time in the game, and from there they held on for victory.

Munster - Tries: John Ryan, Josh Wycherley, Fineen Wycherley. Conversions: Jack Crowley (3).

Lions - Tries: Edwill van der Merwe, Wandisile Simelane. Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2). Penalties: Hendrikse (3).

LIONS: Q Horn, S Pienaar, W Simelane, B Odendaal (capt), E van der Merwe, J Hendrikse, M van den Berg; F Horn, V Tshituka, S Sangweni, R Nothnagel, R Schoeman, C Sadie, J Visagie, S Sithole.

Replacements: PJ Botha, JP Smith, R Dreyer, R Venter, E Tshituka, N Steyn/G Smuts, M Rass, T Swanepoel.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; J Crowley, N Cronin; A Kendellen, J Hodnett, J O’Donoghue (capt), F Wycherley, J Kleyn, J Ryan, N Scannell, J Wycherley.

Replacements: S Buckley, M Donnelly, K Knox, E O’Connor, C Cloete, P Patterson, B Healy, L Coombes.