A Triple crown is the least this Irish campaign deserves

If ever there was a banana skin with which to trip up Ireland in their pursuit of at least Guinness Six Nations Triple Crown there can surely not be anything slippier than the prospect of a written-off Scotland side arriving at Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

The Scots may have underperformed yet again in the championship having opened with a landmark win over England at Murrayfield in round one yet their lowly position in fourth place after four rounds should not distract from the reality that Gregor Townsend’s men have never lost the capacity to become more than the sum of their parts.

A year ago it was the Scots who rained on France’s parade in Paris as Fabien Galthie’s young side threatened to steal Wales’s thunder in a delayed third-round fixture with the rest of the schedule complete and were ambushed themselves when Duhan van der Merwe stole in at the death to secure an unlikely away win.

And 12 years ago there were Scottish fingerprints all over the scene of the crime at Croke Park as Ireland’s 2010 Triple Crown party fell victim to a smash and grab. Scotland may not have come close to winning a championship in 22 years since Five Nations became Six but there sure know how to spoil a title bid and that will be foremost in Irish minds today as they focus on a performance with which to round out this year’s campaign in style.

Win today and the Triple Crown is assured following victories over both Wales in round one and England seven days ago. It may also be enough to eke out a first championship since the Grand Slam of 2018 if France fail to take care of business again when they play the English at Stade de France in the last match of this Super Saturday.

That is, of course, out of Irish hands. Defeat in France in round two five weeks ago ended their own hopes of a Grand Slam but wins over Italy and England have kept them in the race to capitalise on any French mishaps and now all Andy Farrell’s men can do is focus on the task at hand and the mission to keep on improving.

It has not been plain sailing to this point with frustrations aplenty against both the Italians in Dublin and at Twickenham last Saturday, despite collecting bonus-point wins in both. Yet if Ireland have learned their lessons, particularly in handling what has been the curiously debilitating effect of playing against teams hit by red cards, then the experiences will stand them in good stead.

Scotland, though, will not have travelled to Dublin just to make up the numbers, as head coach Farrell is only too aware. And the visitors will take to the field ahead of the 4:45pm kick-off knowing what they need to do to avoid another anything worse than a third successive fourth-place finish. Gregor Townsend’s men currently lie in fourth place, level on 10 points with third-place England but trailing on points difference, while they sit just four points ahead of fifth-place Wales, who kickstart the day at home to winless Italy. Just as Ireland can apply psychological pressure to the French ahead of Le Crunch, the Welsh can turn the screw on the Scots.

With the opportunity to claim silverware on home soil for the first time in 18 years when Eddie O’Sullivan’s men won the first of Ireland’s five Triple Crowns to date with a 37-16 win over a not so pesky Scottish side, the rewards for Ireland are obvious but no less enticing for that.

“We’re aware of the history obviously,” Farrell said, “and it’s something that we spoke about internally for the last few weeks, and again we’ve put ourselves in position in the last few weekends to have a chance of winning a trophy.

“Which one that is, there is only one in our control so we’ve got to make sure we’re at our best against Scotland to make sure we’re able to do that. Hopefully we can be part of that history.”

To get over the line and put it up to the French, albeit from afar, Farrell has stressed the importance of staying focused on producing the performance of which his team are undoubtedly capable.

“It’s just about the process for us… focusing on fixing stuff in training… how we keep building, how we keep getting better.

“So the processes never stop and it will be the same during the 80 minutes as well. So our lads won’t have one minute’s thought about what’s going on in Paris because there’s too much respect there for Scotland. Scotland are a hard team to beat so we need to make sure we give our own fans something to shout about on this St Patrick’s weekend.”

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); C Healy, D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), I Henderson (Ulster); C Doris (Leinster), J van der Flier (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), F Bealham (Connacht), K Treadwell (Ulster), P O’Mahony (Munster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), R Henshaw (Leinster).

SCOTLAND: S Hogg (Exeter); D Graham (Edinburgh), C Harris (Gloucester), S Johnson (Glasgow), K Steyn (Glasgow); B Kinghorn (Edinburgh), A Price (Glasgow); P Schoeman (Edinburgh), G Turner (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow); J Gray (Exeter), G Gilchrist (Edinburgh); R Darge (Glasgow), H Watson (Edinburgh), Z Fagerson (Glasgow).

Replacements: F Brown (Glasgow), A Dell (London Irish), WP Nel (Edinburgh), S Skinner (Exeter), J Bayliss (Bath), B White (London Irish), F Russell (Racing 92), M Bennett (Edinburgh).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)