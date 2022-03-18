Look what you could win: Three trophies up for grabs in Ireland v Scotland

What would a sporting institution such as Tottenham Hotspur give for Saturday's Six Nations programme — an opportunity to utterly change the complexion of a trophy cabinet.

There are, count them, three trophies at stake when Ireland meet Scotland at the Aviva Stadium, as the quadruple comes into view for Andy Farrell - the Millenium Trophy already in the bag after victory at Twickenham.

Beat Scotland and Ireland can clinch their sixth Triple Crown of the Six Nations era - and first secured on home soil since 2004, when alas there was only a metaphorical trophy up for grabs.

Dave Merrington, a miner from Durham, did fashion a makeshift trophy in 1975 from a lump of coal which featured an English rose, Irish shamrock, Scottish thistle and Prince of Wales feathers.

But not unusually, rugby powers decided that things should be done the way they were always done and turned down that kind offer. So Dave's design, which has the look of a murder weapon from a low-key whodunnit, sits in the Museum of Rugby at Twickenham.

The 'Real' Triple Crown Pic: World Rugby Museum

Again not unusually, it was a man from the bank that eventually got things done. In 2006, Barry Hooper, of sponsors Royal Bank of Scotland, commissioned luxury jewellers Hamilton & Inches to design and create a dedicated Triple Crown Trophy — 'silver turkey plate' is thought to have been the project brief. Ireland have lifted it four times.

Left: Conor Murray with the Championship 2018 Championship Trophy. Centre: Johnny Sexton with the 2018 Triple Crown. Right: Rory Best with the Centenary Quaich in 2019

But there's plenty more where that came from.

The winners on Saturday will also scoop the Centenary Quaich, awarded to the winners of this fixture since 1989 — Ireland lead 17-14 with one draw.

The Quaich is just one of many bonus cups contested during the Six Nations in case there's a need to take the bare look off things at the end of a campaign.

- The Calcutta Cup: Scotland v England.

- The Millennium Trophy: England v Ireland.

- The Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France v Italy.

- Doddie Weir Cup: Wales v Scotland.

- Auld Alliance Trophy: France v Scotland.

Of course, Ireland can also still win the championship itself, sitting two points adrift of leaders France. Ireland essentially need to beat Scotland and hope France lose or draw in Paris against England.

Alas, whatever happens, the championship trophy won't be lifted after the game at the Aviva since the France-England clash takes place later tomorrow evening in Paris. Any lack of fairness a small price to pay for bigger viewing figures. If only everyone prized sporting integrity as highly as Chelsea.