'No longer taboo, it’s our reality' - French embrace Grand Slam talk

The words “Grand” and “Slam”, had been barred from the public lexicon of France’s Six Nations’ squad until after the win over Wales eight days ago.

Even head coach Fabien Galthie spoke of nothing more grandiose than the hope of “finishing first in the tournament” whenever he was near a live microphone before, during and after the early rounds of the 2022 Championship.

That ban was only lifted following the victory at the Principality, when France were four from four and the possibility could be ignored no more heading into Super Saturday’s final match against England. “From now on, we could speak of a Grand Slam,” captain Antoine Dupont grudgingly confirmed to reporters in the media zone afterwards.

Halfback partner Romain Ntamack told Midi Olympique: “We can afford to talk about it [now], believe in it. It’s no longer taboo - it’s our reality.” Never mind a Slam, simply winning the title would mean more this year, after the near misses of the past two tournaments, than it would if France had done it at the first time of asking in 2020, when they finished second to England on points difference.

To have jumped from also-rans to champions then, effectively from a standing start, would have been fortunate, a tactical guess made good.

To do it now, two years in, proves the theory of the Galthie project. France have earned their right to dream of Six Nations’ titles and Grand Slams.

They have done almost everything in the past two years: beaten the All Blacks; won in Australia for the first time in a generation; and ended losing streaks in Cardiff, Dublin and Edinburgh.

Two things they haven’t done: played World Champions South Africa - that particular treat is set for November - or won a trophy. That could change tonight.

It would prove beyond doubt what Galthie and his staff apparently know in their bones and what an increasing number of French fans now believe in their hearts: 18 months out, this squad are genuine World Cup contenders.

The Wales game last Friday - more than the wins over Italy and Ireland at Stade de France, more than the almost whimsical deconstruction of Scotland at Murrayfield - showed how far Galthie’s Bleus have come since their first outing against England in February 2020.

Once the flush of Welsh excitement at the performance behind the 13-9 home defeat had faded, the harsh truth of France’s stonewall performance was clearly illuminated. They had attacked much more effectively against Ireland and Scotland, there can be no doubt; but a week last Friday, in the Principality cauldron, France never really looked like losing, either.

For all their huff and puff, for every yard of Dan Biggar’s territorial kicks, for each second of driving brilliance from Taulupe Faletau, Wales - who ran in three tries against England at Twickenham - failed to score a try in a Six Nations match at home for the first time since 2009.

It was a win built, as much as France’s first in the 2020 Six Nations, on Shaun Edwards’ defence. Les Bleus were happy to let Wales have possession, confident in the knowledge that they had the defence - in structure and temperament - to deal with it. An Edwards’ mantra dug up from 2008, “Offence sells tickets, defence wins championships” never seemed more apt.

Ntamack outlined the performance as if it had been a Rugby 101 exam: “We realised we could beat anyone, even without playing an extraordinary game… Sometimes you have to be disciplined, rely on a big defence and take advantage of the few chances that come your way.”

It seems England plan to test France’s back three - notably Gabin Villiere, who clocks in a notch under 6ft - under a high ball or several tonight. The 6ft 5in Freddie Steward switches from fullback to wing, opposite Villiere, while George Furbank comes in at 15.

Coach Eddie Jones has been firing mind bullets France’s way all week. “We've beaten France in our last two games, so we've got a pretty good idea of how to play against them,” he said this week.

“France are a good team, don't get me wrong. But like any team - even the great All Black teams winning at 90 percent - on your day if you can get stuck into them physically, take away their strengths, you can cause them problems.” And there was:“We dominated the game against Scotland but got beaten. We've dominated [against Ireland] with 14 men, at times, and got beaten. And then we've had good wins against Wales and Italy ... and we'll have a good win against France.”

Once, France may have bitten. Not any more - does anyone? Galthie didn’t even bother to pretend that the squad doesn’t pay any attention to anything outside their Marcoussis bubble.

"We heard. We are very attentive to what is said about us," Galthie said with a faint smile. “We listen, especially to our opponents because we study our opponents. We hear what they say about themselves and about us. It all contributes to our preparation work.

“The match is Saturday evening at the Stade de France … We will be ready to respond then.”

And he scored a little verbal jab of his own. “The northern hemisphere has only one rugby world champion: England. The losing finalist at the last World Cup was Eddie Jones's England. They remain a giant of world rugby. One of four, with France now.”