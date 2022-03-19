Six Nations: How the title will be decided?

All to play for: Who will be celebrating with the Guinness Six Nations Championship trophy on Saturday evening?

Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 08:30

As the 2022 Guinness Six Nations gears up for a final-round Super Saturday, just two teams – Grand Slam-chasing France and Ireland - remain in the hunt for the title. 

Here’s how it could unfold.

With destiny in the hands of unbeaten France, who play England in the final game this evening, today’s fixture schedule has worked out perfectly from the organisers’ point of view, kicking off with Wales versus Italy at 2.15pm in a game that will have no effect on the business end of the table.

It is for game two that will require armchair viewers to start paying attention as Ireland welcome Scotland to Aviva Stadium for a 4.45pm kick-off.

Ireland, with three wins from four, trail France by two points in the table and must beat the Scots to maintain any reasonable hope of beating the French to the title, though a victory will certainly deliver the Triple Crown.

If Ireland win, then France will have to defeat England in Paris in their 8pm game to secure the Grand Slam and claim their first title since 2010.

Things will get really interesting if Ireland do win their final game and the French lose Le Crunch. 

If France fail to earn either a try bonus point or a losing bonus point in that scenario, Ireland will be champions.

Similarly, if Ireland draw or lose but earn two losing bonus points, Andy Farrell’s team will lift the trophy, winning the championship on a superior points difference, currently +84 to France’s +56.

There is also a situation in which France are crowned champions if Ireland win their game without bonus point and Les Bleus draw but claim a four-try bonus point.

All very straightforward really.

Words: Simon Lewis

